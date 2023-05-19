8 Things You Didn't Know About Michael Block

1. American Michael Block was born on June 15th, 1976 in Reno, Nevada.

2. Block attended the University of Missouri, St Louis and he is currently the head professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club.

3. Block has competed in five PGA Championships - 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022, 2023. He has also played in two US Open Championships back in 2007 at Oakmont, and then in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. He posted scores of +16 and +23 in two incredibly tough events.

4. Block turned professional in 1998.

Block competing at the 2007 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Block won the 2022 PGA Professional Player of the Year award presented by Rolex. Block said at the time;

“This was one of my last bucket list dreams. That’s why I made it a priority to make it to Florida to seal it up. Once I did have the lead, I didn’t want to lose it again as I had in the past by not playing in the Tournament Series events. I have a very supportive management at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club. There’s no way I could have done this and been gone as much as I am from home if I didn’t have my wife and kids’ support as well.”

6. He cites his interests as family, skiing, fishing & tennis.

7. Block has imprinted on his TaylorMade golf balls the words, “WHY NOT?”

8. Block played for the U.S. Team at the 2022 PGA Cup in Surrey, England. During the event he rallied from a four-hole deficit in the opening singles match on the final day to earn a crucial point and help the U.S. win its first overseas PGA Cup since 2009.