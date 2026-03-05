LIV Golfer Calls Penalty On Himself After Bizarre Putting Error

You don't see too many putts missed from an inch but Sebastian Munoz did exactly that with a big mistake at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

After just missing out on a birdie putt Munoz left his ball clinging to the edge of the cup, so walked up to perform the routine tap-in for his par.

However, he somehow managed to produce a fresh air shot and left the ball dangling over the cup - to his obvious dismay.

As it is in golf though, he knocked the ball home and immediately called a penalty on himself and told the scorers that he'd made a bogey.

It was a big blow for the 33-year-old who was challenging for the lead at the time having gone five under for his first 12 holes with three birdies and an eagle.

Munoz still finished with a five-under round of 65 on the opening day to sit T10 at Hong Kong Golf Club, but will no doubt be taking a bit more care over his short putts in the coming rounds.

It was a bizarre turn of events given that there was basically nothing more to do than just roll the ball over the edge of the cup after his birdie putt fell just short.

However, the Colombian seemed to bounce his putter blade off the turf and missed the ball, perhaps ever so slightly catching a thin edge but not noticably moving it.

The shot left Munoz and the LIV Golf commentators on TV dumbfounded, as he then tapped the ball in for what was the most remarkable of bogeys.

“That was an attempt to hit it and he bounced over it,” said David Feherty as broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK. “That’s something you don’t see every day.”

Jerry Foltz added: “That is the forward push of the club with the attempt of advancing the ball, the definition of a stroke and he has owned up to it already.”

“Before anybody asked him, told the scorer, so that’s a bogey.”

Munoz's Torque teammate Carlos Ortiz led after the first round in Fanling after a brilliant round of 60 containing nine birdies an eagle and one bogey.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia is also in contention again after shooting a flawless 63 to sit in a tie for third.