How Can I Play Austin Country Club?

Founded in 1899, Austin Country Club is one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Texas. Not surprisingly, then, securing a round there isn’t easy.

In fact, even the necessary number of dollars won’t necessarily secure your membership as it’s an invite-only affair. Even then, there’s a stringent vetting process to ensure the prospective member is “in good standing”. Anyone wishing to become a member is simply advised to contact a member of the club for information.

Given its privacy, it’s not surprising that precise membership fees are hard to come by. Nevertheless, the initiation fee is reportedly in the region of $100,000. There are also suggestions that, as well as plenty of money and “good standing,” patience is an imperative, too – the waiting list is reportedly around 17 years. The official website does reference the dress code required of “spouses, juniors and guests” on the course, suggesting that knowing or being related to a member may be enough to secure you a one-off round - probably the likeliest route you’ll find to teeing it up at the course any time soon.

If you do secure a round, you’ll be playing at Austin Country Club's third venue in its long history, a Peter Dye-designed course that was opened in 1984. The course was renovated in 2015, and has hosted the WGC-Match Play since 2016, where players face challenging terrain including ravines and several holes playing downhill. Like another Dye course, TPC Sawgrass, Austin Country Club also has one of the most challenging 17th holes on the PGA Tour. With a ravine and trees to the left, a shallow green with two bunkers and often deceptive wind conditions, this par 3 can often leaving many tee shots missing the green.

While the terrain is challenging, the setting is downright beautiful. Located by the banks of the Colorado River, the course has the iconic Pennybacker Bridge as a backdrop and offers stunning views of nearby Lake Austin, making it one of the most attractive settings of any course on the Tour. So, it may be difficult securing a round, but those who do so are in for a treat.

What Happened To The Old Austin Country Club? The original course was established in 1899 and is now Hancock Park Golf Course on 41st Street in Austin. In 1949, the club was in need of expansions, so it moved to Riverside Drive in east Austin, where it remained until 1984. It then moved to the Davenport Ranch, its current location, 10 miles north-west of downtown Austin.

How Long Is Austin Country Club? The par-72 course is 7,108 yards long. Of the course’s four par 5s, the longest is the 585-yard 15th. Several holes play downhill, including the 578-yard par 5 12th, which offers the possibility of 400-yard drives.