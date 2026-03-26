Meet TaylorMade Systm2: Premium Milled Putters That Don’t Break The Bank
TaylorMade has unveiled a new milled putter range to suit the budget-conscious golfer looking for a soft feel on the greens. Here's everything you need to know
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
TaylorMade has expanded its flatstick arsenal with the launch of the Systm2 putter line, engineered to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern manufacturing.
This isn't the first time TaylorMade has used this name, or a variation of it, for a product line. If you remember the System 2 metalwood range from 1987 then hats off to you!
The family features seven distinct models across the blade and mallet categories, all hitting the shelves with a highly competitive RRP of £219 among the best cheap putters.Article continues below
While the Spider franchise represents the best TaylorMade putters, this new family isn't far behind. At the core of the Systm2 philosophy is a two-piece construction. Each head is made from soft 304 stainless steel, a material favoured by discerning players for its responsive feedback and superior distance control.
TaylorMade has paired this with a precision-milled face that undergoes a specialized fly-cut and saw-cutter scoring process, ensuring a predictable roll and a "world-class" feel. The two pieces are joined with anti-vibration tape to enhance the feel even further.
“Systm2 represents our commitment to delivering putters that perform at the highest level while showcasing the craftsmanship that defines TaylorMade,” said Andrew Oldknow, Director of Product Creation for Putters.
“By crafting each head with precision-milled faces and our signature two-tone finish, we’ve created a complete system for every golfer.”
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That "system" is powered by Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology. This advanced construction allowed engineers to strategically remove mass from directly behind the face, redistributing it to the heel and toe. The result is a significant boost in stability (MOI), ensuring that even off-center strikes maintain their line and speed.
Visually, the Systm2 stands out with a functional two-tone aesthetic. A "satin scratch" silver front is contrasted against a black PVD back, a design choice intended to help golfers frame the ball more easily at address. The silver section also features a hydro-blasted finish for long-term durability against the elements.
The lineup is divided to suit every stroke type. The blades includes the classic, rounded Soto; the squared-off Juno; and the wide-body Del Monte, which offers enhanced forgiveness for blade enthusiasts.
The mallets comprise the Bandon putter and Ardmore, both available in multiple hosel configurations.
To ensure a perfect fit, TaylorMade offers two primary hosel options: the L-Neck (creating toe hang for arcing strokes) and the Single Bend (creating a face-balanced profile for straight-back, straight-through strokes).
The Systm2 range is available starting today at trusted golf retailers across the UK and Europe. A KBS stepped chrome shaft and deep etched smooth Lamkin grip come as standard.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 15 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all equipment and video content at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader or viewer find exactly what they are looking for.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.1.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist GT3, 9°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft.
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: LAB Golf DF3
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.