Meet TaylorMade Systm2: Premium Milled Putters That Don’t Break The Bank

TaylorMade has expanded its flatstick arsenal with the launch of the Systm2 putter line, engineered to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern manufacturing.

This isn't the first time TaylorMade has used this name, or a variation of it, for a product line. If you remember the System 2 metalwood range from 1987 then hats off to you!

The family features seven distinct models across the blade and mallet categories, all hitting the shelves with a highly competitive RRP of £219 among the best cheap putters.

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While the Spider franchise represents the best TaylorMade putters, this new family isn't far behind. At the core of the Systm2 philosophy is a two-piece construction. Each head is made from soft 304 stainless steel, a material favoured by discerning players for its responsive feedback and superior distance control.

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade has paired this with a precision-milled face that undergoes a specialized fly-cut and saw-cutter scoring process, ensuring a predictable roll and a "world-class" feel. The two pieces are joined with anti-vibration tape to enhance the feel even further.

“Systm2 represents our commitment to delivering putters that perform at the highest level while showcasing the craftsmanship that defines TaylorMade,” said Andrew Oldknow, Director of Product Creation for Putters.

“By crafting each head with precision-milled faces and our signature two-tone finish, we’ve created a complete system for every golfer.”

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That "system" is powered by Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology. This advanced construction allowed engineers to strategically remove mass from directly behind the face, redistributing it to the heel and toe. The result is a significant boost in stability (MOI), ensuring that even off-center strikes maintain their line and speed.

(Image credit: Future)

Visually, the Systm2 stands out with a functional two-tone aesthetic. A "satin scratch" silver front is contrasted against a black PVD back, a design choice intended to help golfers frame the ball more easily at address. The silver section also features a hydro-blasted finish for long-term durability against the elements.

The lineup is divided to suit every stroke type. The blades includes the classic, rounded Soto; the squared-off Juno; and the wide-body Del Monte, which offers enhanced forgiveness for blade enthusiasts.

The mallets comprise the Bandon putter and Ardmore, both available in multiple hosel configurations.

To ensure a perfect fit, TaylorMade offers two primary hosel options: the L-Neck (creating toe hang for arcing strokes) and the Single Bend (creating a face-balanced profile for straight-back, straight-through strokes).

The Systm2 range is available starting today at trusted golf retailers across the UK and Europe. A KBS stepped chrome shaft and deep etched smooth Lamkin grip come as standard.