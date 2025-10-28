St Andrews Old Course To Be Lengthened As Part Of Several Key Tweaks Before 155th Open Championship

The Old Course at St Andrews is set to be lengthened by 132 yards as part of several alterations prior to the 155th Open Championship in 2027.

The Open was last played at The Home Of Golf in 2022 as Cameron Smith triumphed on a championship course which measured 7,313 yards.

However, in a press release announcing the news, The R&A and St Andrews Links Trust explained the course was reviewed immediately after the 150th Open Championship and the proposed changes have been carefully planned since.

In work which is due to begin on Monday, November 3, a third of the famous layout's 18 holes are to be lengthened while another will be marginally shortened, taking the overall distance to 7,445 yards.

This will be done via the addition of four fresh tee boxes and re-shaping or realignment of the others.

The 5th, 6th, 7th and 10th holes are all to have new tee boxes, which will extend the individual holes by between 17 and 35 yards. Meanwhile, the 11th and 16th tee boxes will be enlarged from their current positions, adding 21 yards at the 11th and a further 10 yards at the 16th.

The 12th is the only hole on the Old Course's championship route which is set to be reduced in length during the project, with the championship tee realigned slightly "to help ease championship spectator movement." Consequently, the main daily play tee on the 14th will be tweaked.

But perhaps the most significant change coming into effect is the restoration of the historic playing route down the 16th.

Where it was previously rough on the left side, a fairway will be returned to the left of the Principal’s Nose and Deacon Sime bunkers. In addition, two new bunkers will be located at the end of the extended fairway to add risk.

Meanwhile, a number of the Old Course's other long-standing bunkers will either be adjusted or moved in order to make them more relevant to the elite golfer's likely intended line of play. For example, on the 2nd, the two drivable bunkers down the right side are to be relocated higher up the hole and over to the left.

There will also be fresh bunkers added at the elite player's driving distance on the 6th and 10th while the right-side approach traps at the 9th will be widened towards the line of play. This includes Boase’s Bunker, which will be restored to its larger and less rounded shape.

Finally, the Road Hole bunker will be "sympathetically restored" in order to reduce the effect of sand splash build-up over time.

As well as the significant number of above-ground alterations, the site's aging irrigation system is to be upgraded which officials say will lead to a more efficient tool for turf management.

In a press release, The R&A and St Andrews Links Trust said: "The project will refine the strategic challenge for elite players in a small number of areas for future championships while restoring traditional features that have evolved over time to improve the everyday playing experience for local and visiting golfers on the world-renowned links."

Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A, said: “Working with St Andrews Links Trust we have commissioned Mackenzie & Ebert to carry out a carefully planned programme of work to enhance and restore the challenge of the Old Course in a few key areas. Our approach is grounded in deep respect for the course’s unparalleled history.

“We believe this work is important in ensuring the Old Course continues to evolve and challenge the world’s best golfers in the years to come while enhancing the experience of local and visiting golfers.”

Meanwhile, Neil Coulson - chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust - said: “Every generation has played a part in shaping the Old Course, and this latest programme continues that long tradition.

"The work will restore features that have changed subtly over time and refine others to preserve the course’s unique character.

“Our guiding principle is simple: to protect what makes the Old Course so special while ensuring it continues to offer a fair, challenging and enjoyable experience for golfers of every level.

"The Old Course has never stood still. Its enduring greatness lies in its ability to adapt while retaining its soul.”

The latest round of enhancements at the Old Course arrives more than 10 years on from the last notable project at St Andrews.

Prior to the 144th Open, the 11th green was regraded to create more hole-location options and a number of bunkers were either added or removed. Then, at the start of the 21st century, almost 350 yards was added to the course between 2000 and 2005.