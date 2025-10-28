Scotty Cameron Just Dropped Two New Incredible-Looking Putters

Scotty Cameron produces some of the best putters on the market and with its latest release, two of the brand's most recognized models are receiving an exclusive makeover.

The ultra premium 2025 Studio Xperimental Limited line, comprising the Squareback 2 and Fastback 2 putters, are prototype-inspired designs from the professional circuits and it appears no corner has been cut in creating them.

The Studio Xperimental Squareback 2 (left) and Studio Xperimental Fastback 2 (right) (Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

Boasting a premium steel grey finish, which has a durable, glare-resistant PVD treatment, the Studio Xperimental Limited line features new black nickel-plated Studio Carbon Steel (SCS) face inserts, as well as unique sight line configurations.

That's not the only unique aspect of the two compact mallet designs, as Scotty Cameron has also given the Squareback 2 and Fastback 2 a custom Full Contact Slim grip and a custom-engineered graphite shaft with slight counterbalancing for stability and precise feedback.

In terms of aesthetics, both models have different head shapes but, in terms of similarities, the Squareback 2 and Fastback 2 share parallel sigh lines, an I-beam plumbing neck and black nickel-plated SCS face insert with chain-link face milling. This bespoke texture is designed to reduce touch points at impact, improving roll while maintaining feedback.

Like you will find on many of the best Scotty Cameron putters, there is a 303 stainless steel body and a 6061 aluminium sole, a construction that has helped the company rack up hundreds of wins worldwide, including several Major championships.

(Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

Speaking about the exclusive release, Founder and Master Craftsman Scotty Cameron said:

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Studio Xperimental is all about sharing with players something special: prototype-inspired setups crafted for those who demand performance and technology with a clean, tour-proven look.

"With the line’s multi-material design, chain-link face milling, unique alignment features and custom grip and shaft, every element of Studio Xperimental is designed to inspire confidence – from setup to stroke."

The Studio Xperimental Squareback 2 (left) and Studio Xperimental Fastback 2 (right) (Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

The Studio Xperimental Limited Squareback 2 and Fastback 2 putters will be available in select Titleist golf shops worldwide on Friday October 31st, 2025, with an RRP of £729.