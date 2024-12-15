Multiple-Time LPGA Tour Winner Eyes 2026 Return
After 18 months away from the game, Jessica Korda is eyeing a return to action, with the American claiming 2026 is 'what we’re shooting for'
When it comes to the biggest name on the women's circuit, there's no denying that Nelly Korda holds that crown, with the American claiming seven LPGA Tour titles in 16 starts throughout 2024.
However, along with Nelly, sister Jessica has established an impressive resume and, following the birth of her first child in February 2024, the six-time LPGA Tour winner is now eyeing a return in 2026.
“I’m definitely itching to be able to play again, how much, I’m not so sure,” Korda stated during the Grant Thornton Invitational. “I’ll take 2025 to assess and then per our maternity, 2026 is kind of what we’re shooting for.”
Jessica hasn't featured in an LPGA Tour event since May 2023, with the American taking leave due to a back injury and also pregnancy. The birth of her first child, Grayson, came on February 3rd 2024, with the LPGA Tour’s maternity policy allowing up to 24 months from the date of the child’s birth before returning.
Speaking about the possible return, as well as swinging a golf club for the first time since Grayson's birth, Korda stated: “(I'm) Definitely sore. It’s been a year and some months that I didn’t hit any golf balls at all. It’s tough, my shoulder hurts, my forearm, my wrist, my glute muscles, that I hadn’t activated in that way for such a long time."
Claiming a first LPGA Tour win at the 2012 Women's Australian Open, Korda's final victory came at the 2021 Tournament of Champions. Since then, the 31-year-old has been seen doing TV work, such as at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship.
For now, it's unclear as to when the three-time Solheim Cup star will return to the game. What we do know is that some players on the women's circuit have called time on their careers over 2024, with the likes of Lexi Thompson, Marina Alex, Ally Ewing and Amy Olson retiring after decorated careers.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
