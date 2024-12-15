Multiple-Time LPGA Tour Winner Eyes 2026 Return

When it comes to the biggest name on the women's circuit, there's no denying that Nelly Korda holds that crown, with the American claiming seven LPGA Tour titles in 16 starts throughout 2024.

However, along with Nelly, sister Jessica has established an impressive resume and, following the birth of her first child in February 2024, the six-time LPGA Tour winner is now eyeing a return in 2026.

Korda's last victory on the LPGA Tour came at the 2021 Tournament of Champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m definitely itching to be able to play again, how much, I’m not so sure,” Korda stated during the Grant Thornton Invitational. “I’ll take 2025 to assess and then per our maternity, 2026 is kind of what we’re shooting for.”

Jessica hasn't featured in an LPGA Tour event since May 2023, with the American taking leave due to a back injury and also pregnancy. The birth of her first child, Grayson, came on February 3rd 2024, with the LPGA Tour’s maternity policy allowing up to 24 months from the date of the child’s birth before returning.

Speaking about the possible return, as well as swinging a golf club for the first time since Grayson's birth, Korda stated: “(I'm) Definitely sore. It’s been a year and some months that I didn’t hit any golf balls at all. It’s tough, my shoulder hurts, my forearm, my wrist, my glute muscles, that I hadn’t activated in that way for such a long time."

Jessica and Nelly at the LPGA Players Awards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claiming a first LPGA Tour win at the 2012 Women's Australian Open, Korda's final victory came at the 2021 Tournament of Champions. Since then, the 31-year-old has been seen doing TV work, such as at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship.

For now, it's unclear as to when the three-time Solheim Cup star will return to the game. What we do know is that some players on the women's circuit have called time on their careers over 2024, with the likes of Lexi Thompson, Marina Alex, Ally Ewing and Amy Olson retiring after decorated careers.