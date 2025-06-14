What Is Going On With Rory McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy finally said yes to a post-round media request in a Major for the first time since his Masters win, and he had some interesting things to say on why he's beginning to speak less and less.

McIlroy skipped media all four days at the PGA Championship last month and did the same on Thursday and Friday at the US Open this week.

After his third round, he did make his way to the mixed zone where he stated that he has "earned the right to do whatever he wants" and said that he hopes the PGA Tour doesn't change its policy that players aren't obligated to speak to the press after their rounds.

He appeared fed up and flat, a complete contrast to a couple of months ago when he was winning his third title of the year and slipping into the Green Jacket.

It was also the first time he has admitted that he is "frustrated" with the media.

"No, not really. It's more a frustration with you guys," he answered on whether his on-course frustrations, which included smashing a tee marker and throwing a club in round two, had anything to do with not talking to reporters.

"I'm just, yeah, I don't know. I have, I've been totally available for the last few years, and I'm not saying - maybe not you guys, but maybe more just the whole thing.

"I mean, that was a part of it [his driver test leak at Quail Hollow]. Yeah, that was a part of it.

"But it's not as if - like at Augusta I skipped you guys on Thursday, so yeah, again, it's not if as if - it's not out of the ordinary.

"I've done it before; I'm just doing it a little more often."

Asked if he felt like he had earned the right to skip media after seemingly being the unofficial spokesperson of the PGA Tour during the early rivalry with LIV Golf, he made his feelings clear.

"I feel like I've earned the right to do whatever I want to do, yeah."

And he maintained that he isn't daring the PGA Tour to try and change its policy, which he described as a "nice luxury."

"No, I'm not daring them to do anything. I hope they don't change it because it would, you know - this is, it's a nice luxury to have. But I'm just pointing out the fact that we have the ability to do it."

He also made a dig at pace of play this week at Oakmont, with rounds taking in excess of 5-and-a-half-hours, when asked what his plans were for the final round.

"Hopefully a round in under four and a half hours and get out of here." he said.

McIlroy also revealed that he does feel a little flat after achieving something "I've dreamt about for a long time" in winning The Masters, and even hinted that he wasn't overly motivated about making the cut this week mid-way through his second round.

He rallied with two birdies in his final four holes on Friday to make the cut by two strokes - perhaps to his disappointment.

"Yeah, it's funny, like it's much easier being on the cut line when you don't really care if you're here for the weekend or not," he joked.

"I was sort of thinking, do I really want two more days here or not? So it makes it easier to play better when you're in that mindset."

Watch: Rory McIlroy speaks to media at the US Open

After declining media after his first two rounds, Rory McIlroy spoke after his third round at the U.S. Open.Here's the full interview, for those interested. Touches on his "pretty average" play, feeling "a little flat," and thoughts on media obligations. pic.twitter.com/ICgqAYnQONJune 14, 2025

The World No.2 carded a 74 on Saturday, which was his third consecutive over-par round in a Major, something he hasn't done since the 2012 Open Championship. Oakmont is, of course, a very difficult golf course so there's certainly no shame in that.

He is 10-over-par after three rounds.

His next start comes at The Travelers Championship next week in the final PGA Tour Signature Event of the year.

Analysis: What is going on with Rory McIlroy?

Having watched all of Rory McIlroy's five-minute chat with reporters at Oakmont, it's clear to me that he is, excuse my language, pissed off with either certain parts or certain people in the media - and I can only assume it stems from his driver test leak last month.

It looks like he wants to say what's on his mind but knows that it may land him in hot water or just isn't worth saying.

He certainly isn't deciding to not speak to reporters more regularly because of his play on the course, as he hasn't played terribly since Augusta. Sure, he only has one top-10 but he's only missed one cut and it's very understandable to be experiencing a downturn in form after such a hot start to the year.

He's been through plenty of slumps in form before and this is nothing too dramatic or anything to be concerned by.

McIlroy is clearly annoyed with certain parts of the media. I do wonder what is going on behind the scenes.

Either way, it's not a good look. He has been brilliant to the media his entire career, and the majority of the media have been brilliant to him, too. The relationship breaking down like this is sad to see and it's sad for fans who enjoy hearing the European legend speak.

I am also asking myself why did he even bother playing this week? He has just completed the career grand slam and he looks like he doesn't want to be here. He could have taken a few months off to celebrate, take a step back and have a career break before returning at Royal Portrush next month.

We would have missed seeing him but there's no point in playing if he doesn't want to be there, he certainly doesn't have to - especially now he has achieved everything there is to achieve in the game.

I'm sure he didn't fully mean it, but joking that he didn't even want to make the cut was worrying to hear. And it sounds like he's desperate to just get this championship over and get back home to Florida.

Instead, he should be determined to go and shoot the best score possible to earn as many world ranking and FedEx Cup points that he can like the professional he is.

Something definitely seems off.