10 Players Found Themselves In The Heat Of The Battle At The 2025 US Open… We Rate How They Coped

Oakmont Country Club played at its brutal best on Sunday and, following a lengthy rain delay, any number of players could have added a US Open trophy to their mantelpiece by the end of play.

However, following hours of drama, it was J.J. Spaun who got over the line, with the American claiming a maiden Major title after back-to-back birdies at the 71st and 72nd holes.

What is perhaps forgotten about Spaun's round is that, through six holes on Sunday, he was five-over-par and seemingly out of contention.

A rally, though, on the back nine, including four birdies and a bogey on the last seven holes, meant a two shot victory over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who was one of a handful of players under-par for their final rounds.

Along with MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland was in contention for the most part on Sunday, as was Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Young and Sam Burns, who finished with an eight-over-par 78.

Below, we take you through our player ratings for how each player in contention coped with the pressure at Oakmont Country Club, which yielded just one player being under-par for the week.

J.J. Spaun - 9.5

Spaun's final round couldn't have got off to a worse start but, following the weather delay, the eventual winner looked unstoppable as he birdied four of his final seven holes.

Explaining how he "needed to reset everything" during the rain delay, Spaun finished off his round in style via a 64-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole.

Just 15-minutes before that, Spaun had driven the 17th green, putting his tee shot to 20-feet, which was the sixth closest tee shot on that hole all week. The incredible performance gives him a 9.5 rating.

Robert MacIntyre - 9

MacIntyre produced his best ever finish at a Major championship, carding a two-under-par round of 68 to finish solo second.

Firing a level-par 35 on the front nine, MacIntyre then birdied the 14th and 17th for a two-under 33 on the back, which meant he had the joint second best round of the day.

Finishing two strokes back of Spaun, MacIntyre was in with a shout throughout the back nine and, had it not been for the winner's exceptional finish, we may have well seen our first left-handed winner of the US Open.

Viktor Hovland - 6

Hovland had been one of the favorites at the halfway stage and, after a level-par round of 70 on Saturday, it seemed that the Ryder Cup star was on course to claim a first Major title.

However, four bogeys and one birdie on the front nine meant the Norwegian was three-over for the round and two-over for the championship, with a level-par back nine not enough to contend.

Finishing solo third, Hovland showed glimpses of his world-class game, but a poor front nine would, ultimately, be the big factor in his end result.

Cameron Young - 7.5

At last week's RBC Canadian Open, Young was in with a chance of claiming a first PGA Tour title, but a closing bogey at the par 5 18th meant he missed out on a playoff by two shots.

A week later, at the US Open, Young produced yet another fine performance, carding a level-par final round to finish at three-over-par, four shots back of Spaun.

Birdieing two of his first three holes, the American came out all guns blazing, but three bogeys in a four hole stretch ended Young's chance of a victory, despite a one-under-par back nine.

Tyrrell Hatton - 6.5

Bogeying the first hole of his final round, Hatton recovered well with a birdie at the fourth. Another bogey came at the 10th, but a birdie at the 13th gave the Englishman a great chance to birdie some holes coming in.

Unfortunately, for Hatton, he made back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th, with the LIV Golfer's scrappy bogey on the penultimate hole the final nail in the coffin.

Hatton had played some good golf up until then, and all week, with one positive being that his tie for fourth is his best ever finish in a Major championship.

Carlos Ortiz - 6

Ortiz has produced some fine results in 2025 and, at Oakmont Country Club, his impressive form continued via a tied fourth finish.

Like Hatton, it was his best finish in a Major championship, but a late double bogey would stop the Mexican from moving further up the leaderboard.

Bogeying two holes on the front nine, a birdie came at the 11th as Ortiz righted the ship. However, at the 15th, a wayward drive and approach would lead to a double bogey and a three-over-par total.

Jon Rahm - 8

Rahm produced the joint lowest round of the day via a three-under 67 at Oakmont, with the seventh place finish giving him back-to-back top 10s in the Majors.

Sitting level-par through 15, the Spaniard then birdied his final three holes for a four-over-par tournament total, moving up multiple spots throughout the final day.

Although he was too far back to challenge, Rahm has shown glimpses of his game in the Majors, claiming T7, T14, T8 and T7 finishes in his last four starts in the big four championships.

Scottie Scheffler - 7

Despite not being at his best, Scheffler still managed to finish inside the top 10 - his eighth consecutive top 10.

Needing to start his final round well, the World No.1 double bogeyed the third, but did birdie the fourth and sixth to get back to level-par for the day, which is where he remained after two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine.

Like Rahm, Scheffler never really seemed in contention until the back nine, where players kept making mistakes. In the end, though, a level-par 70 meant a four-over-par total.

Sam Burns - 4

Burns had led for the majority of the US Open, but a costly final round meant he finished eight-over for the day and four-over for the championship.

The American, who was three-over on the front nine, remained ahead and, following a birdie at the 10th, it seemed Burns was set-up to push on. However, two double bogeys and three bogeys meant six dropped shots in his final eight holes.

In fairness to Burns, he received a huge slice of bad luck on the 15th, where he wasn't granted relief from standing water. That was only a blip, though, as the 28-year-old struggled on Sunday.

Adam Scott - 3.5

Scott had been backed by many to go on and win the US Open, but a nine-over-par 79 meant he finished in a share of 12th, seven back of Spaun.

The Australian cut a frustrated figure throughout on Sunday and, with the putter not working, Scott made one birdie, eight bogeys and one double to finish well down the leaderboard.

Playing alongside Burns, both men never got their rounds going after the weather delay, with Scott congratulating Spaun on his victory at the end of play on Sunday.