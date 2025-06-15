Women's Amateur Championship Score And Live Updates: Paula Martin Sampedro Leading Farah O'Keefe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The championship match is upon us as World No.8 amateur Farah O'Keefe takes on No.12 Paula Martin Sampedro.

The final is onto its second 18 over the links at Nairn Golf Club in Scotland, where one of the two world class women will take the historic title.

It has been a high class final so far, with neither woman making a single bogey over the first 18 holes. The pair were all-square after 18 thanks to 26 pars and 10 birdies.

Follow along for live score updates and more from the Women's Amateur Championship final match...

Women's Amateur Championship score:

Paula Martin Sampedro 1UP after 27 holes

You can stream the championship match for free on the R&A YouTube channel.

