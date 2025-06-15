Women's Amateur Championship Score And Live Updates: Paula Martin Sampedro Leading Farah O'Keefe

The championship match is upon us as World No.8 amateur Farah O'Keefe takes on No.12 Paula Martin Sampedro.
The final is onto its second 18 over the links at Nairn Golf Club in Scotland, where one of the two world class women will take the historic title.
It has been a high class final so far, with neither woman making a single bogey over the first 18 holes. The pair were all-square after 18 thanks to 26 pars and 10 birdies.
Follow along for live score updates and more from the Women's Amateur Championship final match...
Women's Amateur Championship score:
- Paula Martin Sampedro 1UP after 27 holes
You can stream the championship match for free on the R&A YouTube channel.
Live updates from...
INTERESTING STAT
27 holes have been played so far today, and Farah O'Keefe hasn't led one of them.
Could that birdie on the 9th trigger the start of something for the American?
WHAT A PUT FARAH O'KEEFE
Wow she needed that! Farah O'Keefe left her approach shot slightly short giving her a longer putt than she would have liked. But, she gave it some roll and it finds the middle of the cup.
That was going miles past if it missed, luckily for her it didn't.
Sampedro missed her putt to tie the hole, so the American claims one back. Still no bogeys yet today just to mention!
SAMPEDRO'S CHIP-IN
Take a look at Samepedro's chip-in back on the 6th hole that kick started her back-to-back birdies.
Pressure? What pressure? 🤷♀️Paula Martin Sampedro delivers a chip-in moment to remember in The Women's Amateur Championship Final.Watch live on R&A TV 👉 https://t.co/jrSlZn8lwy pic.twitter.com/bOky60MKs6June 15, 2025
IT REMAINS LEVEL
O'Keefe narrowly misses the hole to the left with her putt off the green, and tidies up well for par. That was so close.
The Spaniard also made par, not hitting the ball hard enough on the way to the hole.
Both were so close to winning the hole there.
BRILLIANT APPROACH
Sampedro is going to take some beating here as she is putting for another birdie following a brilliant approach shot.
The American O'Keefe misses the fairway, hitting left into the rough and just misses the green with her wedge shot. Oh she could really do with a birdie here.
THE SPANIARD GOES 2 UP
Sampedro make's her seventh birdie of the day after a brilliant putt and she tightens her grip on this match.
O'Keefe is stunned after losing back-to-back holes. Missing the green hadn't helped her chances though, even with a good chip shot that led to a tap-in par.
SAMPEDRO TAKES THE LEAD
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the championship match here at Nairn, where Paula Martin Sampedro has just gone 1up courtesy of a chip-in birdie on the 6th (24th hole of the match).
Both women are playing high class golf and we're set up for a thrilling conclusion to the final.