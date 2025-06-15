’If I Can’t Get Motivated To Get Up For An Open Championship At Home, Then I Don’t Know What Can Motivate Me' - Rory McIlroy Addresses Post-Masters Slump And Sets Sights On Royal Portrush
The five-time Major winner thinks next month's Open at Royal Portrush could be all he needs to reignite his motivation
By his own admission, Rory McIlroy has struggled to motivate himself since the pinnacle of his career with the completion of the career Grand Slam at The Masters.
Even though that moment is now over two months ago, he still wasn’t himself at the US Open, and even hinted after Saturday’s third round that he had no particular desire to stay at Oakmont longer than he needed to. First, he suggested he hadn’t been desperate to make the cut and then, asked what he would be hoping to get out of this final round, saying: “Hopefully a round in under four and a half hours and get out of here.”
In the end, McIlroy’s performance on Sunday hinted at better days to come, with his best round of the week, a three-under 67 to finish on seven over for the tournament.
McIlroy has one more commitment, the Travelers Championship, before thoughts turn to an extended trip to Europe for the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open, which will take place in his homeland of Northern Ireland at Royal Portrush.
He has unfinished business at the course after narrowly missing the cut in the 2019 Open following a nightmarish opening round of 79, and on the prospect of returning, he said: “Just trying to get myself in the right frame of mind to approach that.
"I feel like playing an Open at Portrush already and sort of at least remembering what those feelings were like and those feelings that I was probably unprepared for at the time. Yeah, and obviously it will be my first time sort of in public back home after winning the Masters. It should be a really nice week.”
McIlroy also revealed he was looking forward to what should be a special homecoming following his historic achievement at Augusta National in April, “Yeah, hopefully I can celebrate with them on Sunday night with the Claret Jug and the Green Jacket,” he said.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“Look, it will be amazing to go home and play in that atmosphere and see a lot of people that I still haven't seen yet. I am, I'm really looking forward to it. It was nice to end this week with a bit of a positive note with the way I played today, and yeah, I'll just be looking forward to and trying to get myself prepared for Portrush.”
Given McIlroy’s recent struggles, The Open probably couldn’t come at a better time, and he admitted that if anything can drag him from his slump, it is the Major in his homeland. He added: “I think, look, if I can't get motivated to get up for an Open Championship at home, then I don't know what can motivate me. Yeah, as I said, I just need to get myself in the right frame of mind.
“I probably haven't been there the last few weeks. But as I said, getting home and having a couple weeks off before that, hopefully feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, will get me in the right place again.”
While McIlroy is hopeful that will reignite him mentally, the 36-year-old revealed he was happy with the trajectory of his game in general, particularly his driving. He said: “I feel like I've driven the ball well all week. After the way I drove it today, I'd say I finished in the top five in strokes gained off the tee.
“Really encouraged with the driver and how I drove it as well. It's not necessarily the driver, it's more me and sort of where my swing was. I feel like I got a really good feeling in my swing with the driver, which was great. Hopefully I can continue that on into next week. Yeah, it's close, as I said. Physically I feel like my game's there. It's just mentally getting myself in the right frame of mind to get the best out of myself.”
He then returned to his chance to claim the Claret Jug in Northern Ireland, reiterating that it could give him just the spark he needs to get back on track.
He said: “Look, I climbed my Everest in April, and I think after you do something like that, you've got to make your way back down, and you've got to look for another mountain to climb. An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2025 US Open
The prize pool for the US Open has stayed the same for the first time in five years but the winning caddie is still set to take home a huge chunk of the $4.3 million winning pot
-
Corey Conners Withdraws From 2025 US Open
The Canadian has been forced to pull out of the 2025 US Open due to an injury
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2025 US Open
The prize pool for the US Open has stayed the same for the first time in five years but the winning caddie is still set to take home a huge chunk of the $4.3 million winning pot
-
The Unique Reason Why Viktor Hovland Switched Back To Nike Golf Shoes
Norwegian Viktor Hovland is starting to find form again after a disappointing 2024 and could his change of golf shoes be a small reason why?
-
From 'Get Off His Back' To 'He’s Showing His True Colors' - What Golf Fans Are Saying About Rory McIlroy's Recent Comments To The Media
Rory McIlroy opened up about why he's been skipping media after Saturday's third round at Oakmont - and golf fans had a lot to say
-
What Are Adam Scott's Career Earnings?
The 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott has been a household name on the PGA Tour since gaining his card in 2003, so how much money has he made?
-
LIV Golf Carlos Ortiz Said He ‘Deserved’ To Be At US Open… A Year On And He’s Contending To Win It
A year ago, Carlos Ortiz claimed he warranted a place in the US Open field - now, he's in the mix to take the title at Oakmont
-
‘I Knew That Could Have Been One Of The Negatives’ - Marc Leishman On Missing Majors After Joining LIV Golf
The Australian insists he has no regrets about joining LIV Golf, despite the US Open being his first Major appearance since 2022
-
What Is Going On With Rory McIlroy?
The World No.2 discussed why he has been skipping media more frequently as of late after his 74 on Saturday at Oakmont
-
The Best Bits From Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller’s US Open Press Conference
The two legends were at Oakmont for the third round of the US Open, where they spoke to the media on a range of topics