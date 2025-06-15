How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2025 US Open

The prize pool for the US Open has stayed the same for the first time in five years but the winning caddie is still set to take home a huge chunk of the $4.3 million winning pot

JJ Spaun and his caddie walk at the US Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Euan Tickner's avatar
By
published

What is a Major winner without their caddie?

Well, around courses such as Oakmont Country Club, hosting the 2025 US Open, some would say a player's caddie is as important as the shots that they hit.

This is due to the extremely difficult conditions that the third Major's courses throw up and their unforgiving nature. This, more than ever, has been prominent at Oakmont, which is regarded as one of America's most difficult courses.

So how much money will the winning caddie receive?

Bryson DeChambeau celebrating with his caddie on the 18th green of the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year Bryson DeChambeau's caddie, Gregory Bodine, is thought to have took home $430,000 following the LIV golfers success at Pinehurst.

This is the usual 10% cut that caddies receive from a player's pay check after a tournament, although this percentage can vary.

The prize pool for this year's 125th US Open remains at $21.5 million, the same as it was in 2024. With this in mind, it is expected that the winning caddie will receive $430,000, 10% of the $4.3 million winning purse.

Although the prize pool has stayed the same, it the largest amount up for grabs out of the four men's Majors.

The jackpot at the US Open has almost doubled in the space of four years, where it was $12.5 million for the 2021 edition at Torrey Pines.

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott pose with The Players Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx Cup, the Olympics, The Masters and six other PGA Tour events, in what was a dominating year. Amassing around $62 million in prize money for the season, his caddie Ted Scott, would have taken home upwards of $5 million. Quite staggering numbers.

Last 10 US Open Winners and how much they earned

  • 2024: Bryson DeChambeau - $4.3 million
  • 2023: Wyndham Clark at - $3.6 million
  • 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick - $3.15 million
  • 2021: Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines - $2.25 million
  • 2017: Brooks Koepka at Erin Hills - $2.16 million
  • 2015: Jordan Spieth at Chambers Bay - $1.8 million
  • 2011: Rory McIlroy at Congressional - $1.44 million
  • 2008: Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines - $1.35 million
  • 2000: Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach - $800,000
  • 1992: Tom Kite at Pebble Beach - $275,000
Euan Tickner
Euan Tickner
News Writer

Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.

His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.

A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸