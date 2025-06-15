How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2025 US Open

What is a Major winner without their caddie?

Well, around courses such as Oakmont Country Club, hosting the 2025 US Open, some would say a player's caddie is as important as the shots that they hit.

This is due to the extremely difficult conditions that the third Major's courses throw up and their unforgiving nature. This, more than ever, has been prominent at Oakmont, which is regarded as one of America's most difficult courses.

So how much money will the winning caddie receive?

Last year Bryson DeChambeau's caddie, Gregory Bodine, is thought to have took home $430,000 following the LIV golfers success at Pinehurst.

This is the usual 10% cut that caddies receive from a player's pay check after a tournament, although this percentage can vary.

The prize pool for this year's 125th US Open remains at $21.5 million, the same as it was in 2024. With this in mind, it is expected that the winning caddie will receive $430,000, 10% of the $4.3 million winning purse.

Although the prize pool has stayed the same, it the largest amount up for grabs out of the four men's Majors.

The jackpot at the US Open has almost doubled in the space of four years, where it was $12.5 million for the 2021 edition at Torrey Pines.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx Cup, the Olympics, The Masters and six other PGA Tour events, in what was a dominating year. Amassing around $62 million in prize money for the season, his caddie Ted Scott, would have taken home upwards of $5 million. Quite staggering numbers.

Last 10 US Open Winners and how much they earned