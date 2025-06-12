WATCH: Patrick Reed Makes Fourth Albatross In US Open History
The LIV Golfer became just the fourth player in US Open history to make an albatross during the first round at Oakmont
Much has been made of the difficulty of US Open venue Oakmont, and sure enough, many players found themselves heading back to the clubhouse over par following the morning wave of the opening round.
One player getting his challenge underway later was Patrick Reed, and he was one over after his opening three holes, five behind early leader JJ Spaun, who completed a remarkable bogey-free round of 66 earlier in the day.
In other words, nothing to be too concerned about with plenty of golf left to play. However, while he will have likely been relatively satisfied with a steady enough start, nothing could prepare anyone for what was about to happen on the fourth – a 621-yard par-5 monster.
The LIV Golfer sent his tee shot 332 yds to the left fairway beside the famous church pew bunker, but that still left him almost 290 yards to the hole. A birdie opportunity with a solid approach, perhaps? Maybe in his wildest dreams, an eagle? Instead, it was to get even better than that, with his perfect shot landing on the front of the green before curving towards the pin and ultimately into the cup for an incredible albatross.
Watch: Patrick Reed albatross
🚨 ALBATROSS ALERT 🚨@PReedGolf with a 2 on a par 5, just the 4th in U.S. Open history! pic.twitter.com/FNDFzWwlzTJune 12, 2025
Not surprisingly, and possibly because he had yet to process what he had just witnessed, Reed’s reaction was decidedly low-key, apparently unsure his ball had found the hole before he finally got a sign that it had, when a broad grin spread across his face.
To put the achievement into context, it is just the fourth time a player has made an albatross at the US Open, which is celebrating its 125th edition this year.
The first was achieved by Chen Tze-chung in 1985 during the opening round at Oakland Hills, with Shaun Micheel matching the feat at Pebble Beach during the final round of the 2010 Major. Two years later, Nick Watney made an albatross in the opening round of the US Open at the Olympic Club.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While extremely rare, it’s not the first albatross this year, with one of the others coming from Richard Bland at LIV Golf Mexico City, but while that was noteworthy, Reed’s achievement, coming in one of the biggest tournaments in the game and at a legendary venue, is undoubtedly on another level.
Whatever happens between now and the end of the tournament, Reed will always have that special moment to look back on. Of more immediate concern, it’s catapulted him to two-under and temporarily in a tie for fourth.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I Get It's A US Open, But The Pace Of Play Is Soul-Destroying
I am a huge advocate for the US Open being hard, but watching pros take almost six hours to play a round of golf is ludicrous. Amateurs would be lambasted...
-
When Was The Last Time An Amateur Won A Major?
It has been almost a century since an amateur last won a Major in the men's game while one female amateur tasted Major success slightly more recently...
-
When Did An Amateur Golfer Last Win A Major Championship?
It has been almost a century since an amateur last won a Major in the men's game while one female amateur tasted Major success slightly more recently...
-
The Rule Change Six Years Ago That Allows LIV Golf’s Jose Luis Ballester Into The US Open Field
Despite turning professional in June of this year, Ballester is still able to play in the US Open following his US Amateur victory back in August 2024
-
Watch: Maxwell Moldovan's Stunning Hole-Out Eagle At 2025 US Open
The 23 year-old competing at his fourth US Open got off to a dream start at Oakmont Country Club with an eagle on the first hole
-
Oakmont Country Club Scorecard and Course Yardage
Get to know the key details of Oakmont Country Club which hosts the 2025 US Open for the tenth time and is heavily regarded as one of America's toughest courses
-
US Open Leaderboard, Live Scores And Updates: J.J. Spaun Leads After 66, Rory McIlroy And Bryson DeChambeau Struggle As Patrick Reed Makes Albatross
Follow along with live scores and updates from the third Major of the year, where JJ Spaun leads the US Open after a bogey-free 66
-
Bryson DeChambeau's New Irons: LIV Golf Star Explains Fascinating Intricacies Of New LA Golf Clubs
The LIV star has taken gear effect to a whole new level in his new irons, as he told media ahead of the 2025 US Open
-
US Open Prize Money Payout 2025
A record-equaling purse is available at the third Major of the year, which comes from Oakmont
-
How Fast Are Oakmont's Greens On The Stimpmeter?
Oakmont Country Club has been set up in an extremely tough way in 2025 with a potential over-par winning score on the horizon - but how fast are the greens?