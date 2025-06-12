US Open Prize Money Payout 2025

A record-equaling purse is available at the third Major of the year, which comes from Oakmont

The US Open is not only one of the most prestigious events in golf, it's also one of the hardest, and this year's edition, which comes from Oakmont for a record 10th time, promises to be no different.

In the build-up to the tournament, several big-name stars had their say on the challenge facing the players, with the rough in particular something universally agreed would need to be avoided wherever possible for any chance of a successful week.

With one of the most grueling events in the game in prospect, it's safe to say that whatever prize money the pros can get their hands on will have been well earned.

The good news for the competitors is that there is a handsome overall purse on offer, with $21.5m to play for. That's the same figure as a year ago, when Bryson DeChambeau took advantage of a late Rory McIlroy collapse to win the title.

That handed him a check for $4.3m, and, as confirmed by USGA CEO Mike Whan in a pre-tournament press conference, this year's winner will bank the same amount.

He said: "Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner's check is 4.3. We didn't raise our purse this year. When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was 12.5, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger."

Bryson DeChambeau with the US Open trophy

Bryson DeChambeau won $4.3m for his victory in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whan also put the figure into perspective, adding: "We know that this probably isn't really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement.

"So yeah, we feel comfortable. I don't really know the other four Majors, but I think if we're not the top, we're close to the top. We'll continue to evaluate that both on the men's and women's side because it's part of creating what we want to be the greatest championship in the game."

For further context, The Masters offered $21m, with Rory McIlroy claiming $4.2m for his win, while the PGA Championship gave winner Scottie Scheffler $3.42m from an overall purse of $19m.

Below is the prize money breakdown based on the percentage distribution of the 2024 tournament.

US Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,300,000

2nd

$2,322,000

3rd

$1,445,062

4th

$1,013,040

5th

$843,765

6th

$748,154

7th

$674,491

8th

$604,086

9th

$546,720

10th

$502,174

11th

$458,280

12th

$423,729

13th

$394,829

14th

$364,407

15th

$338,332

16th

$316,602

17th

$299,218

18th

$281,834

19th

$264,450

20th

$247,067

21st

$232,073

22nd

$217,080

23rd

$202,521

24th

$189,048

25th

$177,314

26th

$167,319

27th

$159,713

28th

$152,977

29th

$146,458

30th

$139,939

31st

$133,420

32nd

$126,901

33rd

$120,382

34th

$114,515

35th

$109,735

36th

$104,954

37th

$100,391

38th

$96,045

39th

$91,699

40th

$87,353

41st

$83,007

42nd

$78,661

43rd

$74,315

44th

$69,969

45th

$65,623

46th

$61,712

47th

$57,801

48th

$54,107

49th

$51,934

50th

$49,761

51st

$48,457

52nd

$47,370

53rd

$46,501

54th

$46,067

55th

$45,632

56th

$45,197

57th

$44,763

58th

$44,328

59th

$43,894

60th

$43,459

61st

$43,024

62nd

$42,590

63rd

$42,155

64th

$41,721

65th

$41,286

66th

$40,851

67th

$40,417

68th

$39,982

69th

$39,548

70th

$39,113

71st

$38,678

