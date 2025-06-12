US Open Prize Money Payout 2025
A record-equaling purse is available at the third Major of the year, which comes from Oakmont
The US Open is not only one of the most prestigious events in golf, it's also one of the hardest, and this year's edition, which comes from Oakmont for a record 10th time, promises to be no different.
In the build-up to the tournament, several big-name stars had their say on the challenge facing the players, with the rough in particular something universally agreed would need to be avoided wherever possible for any chance of a successful week.
With one of the most grueling events in the game in prospect, it's safe to say that whatever prize money the pros can get their hands on will have been well earned.
The good news for the competitors is that there is a handsome overall purse on offer, with $21.5m to play for. That's the same figure as a year ago, when Bryson DeChambeau took advantage of a late Rory McIlroy collapse to win the title.
That handed him a check for $4.3m, and, as confirmed by USGA CEO Mike Whan in a pre-tournament press conference, this year's winner will bank the same amount.
He said: "Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner's check is 4.3. We didn't raise our purse this year. When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was 12.5, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger."
Whan also put the figure into perspective, adding: "We know that this probably isn't really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"So yeah, we feel comfortable. I don't really know the other four Majors, but I think if we're not the top, we're close to the top. We'll continue to evaluate that both on the men's and women's side because it's part of creating what we want to be the greatest championship in the game."
For further context, The Masters offered $21m, with Rory McIlroy claiming $4.2m for his win, while the PGA Championship gave winner Scottie Scheffler $3.42m from an overall purse of $19m.
Below is the prize money breakdown based on the percentage distribution of the 2024 tournament.
US Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,300,000
2nd
$2,322,000
3rd
$1,445,062
4th
$1,013,040
5th
$843,765
6th
$748,154
7th
$674,491
8th
$604,086
9th
$546,720
10th
$502,174
11th
$458,280
12th
$423,729
13th
$394,829
14th
$364,407
15th
$338,332
16th
$316,602
17th
$299,218
18th
$281,834
19th
$264,450
20th
$247,067
21st
$232,073
22nd
$217,080
23rd
$202,521
24th
$189,048
25th
$177,314
26th
$167,319
27th
$159,713
28th
$152,977
29th
$146,458
30th
$139,939
31st
$133,420
32nd
$126,901
33rd
$120,382
34th
$114,515
35th
$109,735
36th
$104,954
37th
$100,391
38th
$96,045
39th
$91,699
40th
$87,353
41st
$83,007
42nd
$78,661
43rd
$74,315
44th
$69,969
45th
$65,623
46th
$61,712
47th
$57,801
48th
$54,107
49th
$51,934
50th
$49,761
51st
$48,457
52nd
$47,370
53rd
$46,501
54th
$46,067
55th
$45,632
56th
$45,197
57th
$44,763
58th
$44,328
59th
$43,894
60th
$43,459
61st
$43,024
62nd
$42,590
63rd
$42,155
64th
$41,721
65th
$41,286
66th
$40,851
67th
$40,417
68th
$39,982
69th
$39,548
70th
$39,113
71st
$38,678
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
US Open Green Speeds At Oakmont: How Fast Are Putting Surfaces?
Oakmont Country Club has been set up in an extremely tough way in 2025 with a potential over-par winning score on the horizon - but how fast are the greens?
-
The Golf Ball Rollback, Driver Testing And Phil Mickelson – 6 Takeaways From The USGA’s Big US Open Press Conference
There was no shortage of big talking points at the USGA’s press conference ahead of the US Open – here are the key takeaways from it
-
How Fast Are Oakmont's Greens On The Stimpmeter?
Oakmont Country Club has been set up in an extremely tough way in 2025 with a potential over-par winning score on the horizon - but how fast are the greens?
-
The Golf Ball Rollback, Driver Testing And Phil Mickelson – 6 Takeaways From The USGA’s Big US Open Press Conference
There was no shortage of big talking points at the USGA’s press conference ahead of the US Open – here are the key takeaways from it
-
The $50,000+ Robot Ball Collector Spotted On The US Open Driving Range At Oakmont
Those attending Oakmont Country Club weren't just treated to the world's best on the range, but also a specialized bit of kit picking up the golf balls
-
Is Oakmont’s Brutal Rough A Rightful Penalty Or Too Harsh?
Our team of writers have their say on the rough at the US Open, which appears to be on the long side
-
'It's Very Worrying Looking At His Press Conference. His Eyes Weren't Alive, The Energy Wasn't There' - Paul McGinley Expresses Rory McIlroy Concern Ahead Of US Open
Speaking at the US Open, Paul McGinley explained how McIlroy's Career Grand Slam win in April has affected his performance, claiming he 'can't feel the energy at the moment'
-
How Many Fans Are At The 2025 US Open?
The US Open is one of the biggest events in golf, but how many fans are attending Oakmont in 2025?
-
Who Is Playing In The US Open Featured Groups At Oakmont?
Take a look at which players are in the Featured Groups for the US Open at Oakmont and what time these stellar pairings are teeing off
-
Oakmont Country Club Possesses The Most Bunkers On The PGA Tour In 2025, But How Many Are There?
It's not just the thick rough and quick greens that players will need to watch out for at Oakmont Country Club, with the course possessing a mammoth 168 bunkers