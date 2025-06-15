Charlie Woods Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Message To Dad Tiger
The 16-year-old has shared a Father's Day video message on social media thanking dad Tiger
Of all the father/son relationships in golf, the bond between Tiger Woods and son Charlie is surely one of the closest.
The two are regular teammates at the PNC Championship each December, with the 15-time Major winner always Charlie’s biggest supporter at the tournament as his fledgling career shows signs of taking off. That was perhaps most apparent when the youngster made a hole-in-one at the 2024 edition, leading to heartwarming celebrations between the pair.
Tiger also regularly attends Charlie’s tournaments, even caddying for him at the 2023 Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. Months later, that favor was returned in the form of Charlie giving his dad putting advice before the 2024 US Open, with Tiger remarking: “I trust him with my swing and my game. He's seen it more than anybody else in the world. He's seen me hit more golf balls than anyone.”
Now, Charlie has released a heartfelt video to mark Father’s Day via the AJGA social media accounts.
Captioned “For the dads who taught us more than the game,” the video shows Charlie writing a thank you card to his dad and narrating: “Thank you dad for believing in me in times where I didn’t even believe in myself and for all the times where you have supported me no matter what I do.
“Even though we argue a lot, I still cherish every moment and I would just like to say thank you for everything you have done for me.”
A post shared by American Jr Golf Association (@ajgagolf)
A photo posted by on
If Tiger’s influence on Charlie’s promising career wasn’t already apparent, he claimed his biggest win just a few weeks ago, at the AJGA's Team TaylorMade Invitational, and the video ends with footage of Charlie holding the trophy.
Weeks before Charlie’s big victory, he fell short in his bid to make it to the US Open via regional qualifying, while Tiger’s Major season ended before it began thanks to Achilles surgery in March.
While the pair teeing it up at Oakmont on Sunday would have been a fitting Father’s Day story, Charlie’s message is still sure to resonate with any golf-loving dad introducing their child to the game.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
