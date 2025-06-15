From 'Get Off His Back' To 'He’s Showing His True Colors' - What Golf Fans Are Saying About Rory McIlroy's Recent Comments To The Media

After declining to speak to the media after all four rounds of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy briefly stopped to speak to reporters following a third-round 74 at the US Open - and he wasn't happy.

No one would have been expecting lots of smiles from the Northern Irishman, not given his loss of form since winning The Masters in April - which has continued into Oakmont this week.

However, he's clearly irritated about something other than golf swing issues, and he gave a few clues as to what that might be after a spicy post-round exchange with the media following another disappointing day on the course.

What do you think about Rory McIlroy's new frosty relationship with the media? Tell us in the comments section at the bottom of this article.

What Rory McIlroy Said After US Open Third Round:

Rory McIlroy looked uncomfortable throughout most of the third round at Oakmont (Image credit: Getty Images)

After reiterating that he has been feeling a "little flat on the golf course" following his historic Masters triumph - something he did discuss in his pre US Open press conference - McIlroy was asked why he had refused to answer any questions after his previous six Major Championship rounds. Just poor form?

"No, not really. It's more a frustration with you guys," he said to those reporters who had gathered in the flash interview zone.

Asked to elaborate, he said: "I've been totally available for the last few years. And I'm not saying... maybe not you guys, but maybe more just the whole thing."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's hard to disagree with this point. McIlroy has acted as the kind of unofficial PGA Tout spokesman over the last few years, and offered a lot of opinion on LIV Golf, something that, on occasions, ended up biting him on the backside.

The World No.2 alluded to the fact that the non-conforming driver situation at the PGA Championship played a role in his frustrations, and that it's not the first time he's not spoken to the media after a round.

It would appear his irritation is less about his poor form, which he knows can be reversed, but with certain media pundits and scribes. However, he did not reveal exactly what the issue was.

We've had our say. We're on the opinion that it's not a good look when one of the world's best, and most popular, players gives the media a swerve.

It was clear from his pre tournament press conference that McIlroy wasn't in the best of moods (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, over the years, the five-time Major champion has always been generous with his time and, occasionally, you could say he's been honest to a fault.

So, what do you, the golf fans, make of the current standoff? What about the comments he made about not really caring if he made the US Open cut or not?

Asked what he was looking for from Sunday's final round, he gave a short answer: "Hopefully, a round in under four-and-a-half hours and get out of here."

Here's a selection of comments from our Facebook followers...

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

"Why can't they give the guy a break."

"Anyone who plays golf will know that it's golf no matter what level you play at... when it goes, it goes."

"Rory showed his true colors. You don't make people who come to your tournaments and cheer your name feel like they're bothering you."

"It's called golf. You struggle more than you win."

"Get off the lad's back. He's given us many great moments in the past and I'm sure he will give us many more in the future."

"Just playing poor golf at the moment - it happens."

"I wouldn’t want to go through the press tent if I had played badly just in case I said something in the heat of the moment I later regretted."

Rory McIlroy smashed a tee marker and threw a club during the second round of the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

"No doubt the media can be unfair, and sometimes only wants to stir the pot of controversy."

"But many of the greats always had the decency to address the media, regardless of how they played. And for the sake of their fans, they should at least make an effort to be consistent."

"If the tournaments or tours want to make media access required, then put it into the T&Cs of the player/entry agreements, otherwise it's up to the players to decide what they want to do."

"Rory being honest. No story there. Now the tee-breaking and club chucking is a problem."

"If you've played golf with someone having a tantrum it's hard not to let it affect you and your playing partners. So, yes, Rory McIlroy do what you like, but surely not to the detriment of others."

Rory McIlroy has normally been very generous with his time (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The media is part of the job as a professional athlete."

"He should take a few tournaments off and do something else. Regain the hunger after achieving the Grand Slam."

"I follow him in the TV groupings, love to watch him, but I might change due to his actions on the course and off."

"When I play golf and someone is throwing the club and hitting the tee box, etc, it makes me wish I wasn’t playing with him. Just be nice to others, fans and media, they helped to make you who you are."

"He wants all the sponsorships and media to follow him, lion's share of TV coverage but can’t give some of his time afterward to talk to reporters because he can’t handle the tough questions."

"Someone with so much attention should be following through and giving fans some of his time no matter who good or bad he plays. Take a leaf out of what Bryson, Scheffler and Rahm always do."

"He is meant to be a role model but instead he's becoming a spoilt brat whose antics are now transferring to the course."

An emotional McIlroy finally won the Masters in April to complete the career Grand Slam (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Could be that he’s fed up answering their questions."

"The guy has nothing left to prove . He’s good at golf. Take a vacation. Relax a bit. Have fun and then play good golf."

"He thinks he is bigger than the game."

"If he had shot three rounds in the 60s, he’d have absolutely spoken to the media every time!"

"I don’t blame him - they can be like vultures."

"He is one of the best in the history of the game. Rory is working through a cycle that most all players experience. He’ll figure it out."