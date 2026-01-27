Gavin Green Suspended For Three Months By DP World Tour

Malaysia's Gavin Green has been handed a three-month suspension from all European Tour Group events, it has been announced.

The 32-year-old was found guilty of breaching the European circuit's anti-doping policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance contained in a herbal supplement.

According to the DP World Tour, the substance was available in Asia and Green took it "as a therapeutic treatment to treat a medical condition" last summer.

The former University of New Mexico golfer was tested at the 2025 Danish Golf Championship - from which he has been retrospectively disqualified - which took place between August 14-17. He finished T40th as Marco Penge won his second DP World Tour title.

Green's suspension began on December 5, 2025 and he is therefore eligible to return to any DP World Tour-associated tournaments from March 5, 2026 onwards. The first DP World Tour event Green is eligible for is the Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club in South Africa.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement from the European Tour Group, it said: "Green has cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted the suspension. The Tour will have no further comment on the suspension at this time."

The 2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner's most recent appearance was at DP World Tour Q-School last December where he failed to reach the Final Stage.

He made 30 starts throughout the 2025 campaign but missed the cut in 16 of them while managing only four top-25s and a best of T13th at the KLM Open.

Prior to turning pro in 2015, Green managed 22 victories. He currently has nine pro wins in total, with one arriving on the Asian Tour at the 2017 Mercuries Taiwan Masters and the remainder being claimed on the Asian Development Tour or the Professional Golf of Malaysia Tour.

Green has only appeared in one Major championship but made the cut, finishing T61st at the 2018 Open Championship.