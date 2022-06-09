LIV Golf Promo Trailer Hints At Future Players

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The much anticipated and controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series gets underway today with a number of star names, and a new promotional video has hinted at a couple of golfers who may be on their way to LIV in the coming weeks.

The promo video, titled 'Evolution' finishes with the line that "the future of golf is here." It features some of the big names playing this week as well as two surprises with Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff both included very briefly in a clip. It may well be an accident or a coincidence but it raised eyebrows on social media.

Embedding the future commits in a teaser for today is honestly kinda sick https://t.co/eHGKgo0XCl pic.twitter.com/IS5DQTnr1oJune 9, 2022 See more

CEO Greg Norman has managed to recruit a fairly strong field for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, featuring the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen amongst others.

Ian Poulter said that a number of golfers will be looking on this week and wanting to be a part of it. “I definitely see other top players watching on this week and wanting to be a part of it,” he said. “There’s a huge investment coming into the game of golf and sport in general. Other players will be looking in with interest and I think they will want to come and see what it’s all about."

The next LIV Golf event takes place in the US, where we could see Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed tee it up. DeChambeau has reportedly signed with LIV Golf for a reported fee north of $100m, although there has yet to be an official announcement. It might be that Matthew Wolff will also be appearing after the teaser video, but Bubba Watson will certainly not be playing any time soon due to injury.

Watch the promo video: