Report: Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed Join LIV Golf Series

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Per a report in the Telegraph, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are the latest stars to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series with an official announcement confirming their involvement expected imminently.

As shared by Brian Wacker, Sports Writer at the New York Post, DeChambeau's agent appears to have confirmed the reports. It is also further understood that fellow American Rickie Fowler is close to being confirmed.

Text from Bryson DeChambeau’s agent confirming his departure to LIV Golf: pic.twitter.com/YuqBPyJyWyJune 8, 2022 See more

Earlier in the year, reports revealed that DeChambeau had told fellow PGA Tour players at the Saudi International that he would no longer compete on the PGA Tour, only to backtrack once those reports were made public, citing them “completely inaccurate”.

The former US Open champion later issued a statement that affirmed those remarks that read: "As long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I."

DeChambeau has endured a torrid 2022 season so far which has been hampered by multiple wrist and hip injuries. The American underwent surgery in April before he attempted a return to action at the Masters, where he ignored the advice of his doctors.

The 28-year-old required a further two months recovery before he returned to action at the Memorial Tournament, where he again put any speculation of his participation in the LIV Golf Series to rest: "Every person out here has their own opinion on it," he said. For me, I personally don't think that at this point in time I'm in a place in my career where I can risk things like that."

It would now appear that DeChambeau is set to follow Dustin Johnson and perform a U-turn on his purported allegiance to the PGA Tour and tee it up with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia in the LIV Golf Series.

Neither DeChambeau nor Reed will be in the field at the Centurion Club this week, with their involvement most likely to begin at the next event on the LIV Golf Series schedule in Portland in July.