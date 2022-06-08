When Is The Next LIV Golf Event?
The LIV Golf Invitational Series kickstarts this week, but there's more
After two years of speculation, planning and debate, the LIV Golf Invitational Series gets underway this week, where 48-players will tee it up at the Centurion Club for the inaugural event in Hertfordshire.
Whilst all eyes will be on the action at Centurion, the Series returns in less than a month - this time, on a different continent. The Greg Norman-fronted Series will be back once again at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon between 1-3 July 2022.
Pumpkin Ridge is a Robert Cupp designed course that is no stranger to Major championship and prestigious amateur golf; despite having only opened its doors in 1992. Pumpkin Ridge played host to the 1996 US Amateur Championship, where 20-year-old Tiger Woods won his unprecedented third consecutive title against Steve Scott on the 38th hole.
That week also set the US Amateur Championship attendance record after 65,353 ascended to the North Plains area of Oregon to watch the birth of one of golf's superstars.
Pumpkin Ride has also hosted the US Women's Open on two separate occasions, in 1997 and 2003. Three-time Major champion, Nancy Lopez, described the closing hole as her favourite hole in the world.
Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are perhaps the most prominent names in the LIV Golf Series field at Centurion but they are joined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.
The LIV Golf Series schedule could hot up even more following reports that the American duo, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, have reportedly committed to the Series with Portland the likely location for their debut.
Portland will also be the first LIV Golf Series event held on United States soil, with the PGA Tour expected to deny its players permission to play and follow through with official sanctions. This news could be met with similar responses to that which we have seen recently, additional resignations or official legal action.
