All but three of the 48-man field has been confirmed for the second tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.

Since the inaugural event at London's Centurion Club earlier in the month, a number of PGA Tour players have joined the Series, namely Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez. They will tee it up along with high-profile players from the maiden tournament, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen.

Because of the limited field, it is inevitable that some players who participated in the first tournament will miss out to make way for the new players. While there are still three spaces up for grabs, Oliver Bekker, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Oliver Fisher, Pablo Larrazabal, Viraj Madappa, Andy Ogletree, JC Ritchie, David Puig and Kevin Yuan are all players who competed in London who are currently absent from the field. Of course, there is also the possibility that the three remaining places are reserved for more new arrivals in the coming days.

Overall, the Portland field will feature four former world No.1s, three in the current top 20 (Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer) and almost half in the current world top 100. As with the first tournament, players will compete in a 54-hole no cut competition combining individual and team formats for a purse of $25 million.

As well as the field, the 12 team captains have also been named, with new arrival Bryson DeChambeau immediately being handed the honour of captaining Crushers GC. The players who will be joining each team will be announced next Tuesday following a draft.

You can check out the full list of both the field and captains below.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland Field

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Laurie Canter

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie Du Plessis

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland Teams And Captains