LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland Field
The majority of the field and captains for the second event in the Saudi-backed Series have been announced
All but three of the 48-man field has been confirmed for the second tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.
Since the inaugural event at London's Centurion Club earlier in the month, a number of PGA Tour players have joined the Series, namely Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez. They will tee it up along with high-profile players from the maiden tournament, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen.
Because of the limited field, it is inevitable that some players who participated in the first tournament will miss out to make way for the new players. While there are still three spaces up for grabs, Oliver Bekker, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Oliver Fisher, Pablo Larrazabal, Viraj Madappa, Andy Ogletree, JC Ritchie, David Puig and Kevin Yuan are all players who competed in London who are currently absent from the field. Of course, there is also the possibility that the three remaining places are reserved for more new arrivals in the coming days.
Overall, the Portland field will feature four former world No.1s, three in the current top 20 (Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer) and almost half in the current world top 100. As with the first tournament, players will compete in a 54-hole no cut competition combining individual and team formats for a purse of $25 million.
As well as the field, the 12 team captains have also been named, with new arrival Bryson DeChambeau immediately being handed the honour of captaining Crushers GC. The players who will be joining each team will be announced next Tuesday following a draft.
You can check out the full list of both the field and captains below.
LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland Field
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Laurie Canter
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Justin Harding
- Sam Horsfield
- Yuki Inamori
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sihwan Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jediah Morgan
- Kevin Na
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Travis Smyth
- Ian Snyman
- Hudson Swafford
- Hideto Tanihara
- Peter Uihlein
- Scott Vincent
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Blake Windred
LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland Teams And Captains
|Team
|Captain
|Stinger GC
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Crushers GC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Majesticks GC
|Lee Westwood
|Torque GC
|Hideto Tanihara
|4 Aces GC
|Dustin Johnson
|Cleeks GC
|Martin Kaymer
|Punch GC
|Wade Ormsby
|Niblicks GC
|Graeme McDowell
|Smash GC
|Brooks Koepka
|Hy Flyers GC
|Phil Mickelson
|Fireballs GC
|Sergio Garcia
|Iron Heads GC
|Kevin Na
