'Retaining Talent Is Not Going To Be An Issue' - Jerry Foltz Confident LIV Golf Will Not Lose Star Players During Off-Season

LIV Golf League broadcaster, Jerry Foltz is confident the PIF-backed circuit will keep hold of its biggest and best names past the expiration of their initial deals over the next two years following rumours one or two might be looking to move on.

The futures of players like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia have been placed under particular scrutiny in recent months after it was widely reported that their respective four-year contracts were due to expire at the end of the 2026 campaign.

Where Koepka plays his golf in 2027 and beyond has arguably been under the most focus, though - especially after Fred Couples claimed back in March that the five-time Major winner "wants to come back" to the PGA Tour.

In response, the Smash GC captain insisted he doesn't know what is going on with his own future so it would be impossible for anyone else to.

Koepka said: "I talked to Fred quite a bit, but we don’t go too much into detail about what’s going on. Like I’ve said before, I’m not in those rooms. I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfil, and then we’ll see what happens. I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does.

"Right now, I’m just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the Majors, how does this team win, and then we’ll figure out next year and how to play better again. It’s the same thing. It’s just a revolving cycle. I’ve got nothing. Everybody else seems to know more than I do."

The week prior, DeChambeau was at the centre of several headlines regarding a potential move away once his contract is up in 2026, born from an unverified post on X by the Pull Hook podcast that said he was "looking for a $280M extension, which PIF rejected."

Responding to the claims ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong, DeChambeau said: "I’m very excited about the future of LIV Golf. I’m very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we’re starting to create.

"That’s my goal, to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers’ lives around the world. That should tell you everything you [need to] know."

Other team captains such as Garcia and Cameron Smith may also see their first LIV deals run out in the next couple of seasons, but one of the 54-hole circuit's key commentators insists league bosses will not lose anyone they wish to keep hold of.

Speaking to Chris McKee on the This Week In Golf podcast, Foltz was asked if he was worried about losing any star power at the end of the season, to which he replied: "I'm not concerned about that at all because I haven't heard any rumblings directly from any of the players about them being unhappy.

"Obviously, when a new start-up comes into business, there is an acquisition phase for talent, and that's the phase we went through in 2022 and 2023. I think retaining talent is not going to be an issue."

Several key LIV players contracts expire at the end of 2025 & 2026. LIV broadcaster Jerry Foltz says there is little concern if someone does leave, “Retaining talent is not going to be an issue.” #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/2M2TbZDfhSJune 2, 2025

Regarding the future of LIV, it appears as though the team competition is preparing itself for the long haul via deals to host LIV Golf Adelaide past 2030 and a multi-year agreement with US broadcaster, Fox Sports.

Although unwilling to divulge exact details, Foltz revealed there is "a lot of exciting stuff in the works and an exciting schedule shaping up for next year" as LIV plants its roots while the wait for a possible merger deal with the PGA Tour continues indefinitely.