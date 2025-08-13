Brooks Koepka Among Major-Winning LIV Golf Stars Committed To Upcoming DP World Tour Events

Brooks Koepka is among several Major-winning LIV Golf stars who have already committed to DP World Tour events later this year.

Koepka is currently attempting to finish off his season with Smash GC in style at LIV Golf Indianapolis, but only a matter of days after the Team Championship in Michigan the following week, the five-time Major winner will head to the British Isles to compete at the Amgen Irish Open.

One of the European circuit's first Back 9 tournaments is being staged at The K Club between September 4-7 and will feature defending champion, Rasmus Hojgaard - who defeated Rory McIlroy at Royal County Down 12 months ago - plus former LIV player, Eugenio Chacarra among others.

The $6 million event will also include Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton after the Spaniard paid off his outstanding fines and reapplied for DP World Tour membership late last year.

Garcia is a former Irish Open champion, winning the title back in 1999 after defeating Angel Cabrera by three strokes at Druids Glen. He last played the event in 2015 but missed the cut.

Sergio Garcia holds the Irish Open trophy aloft after winning in 1999 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Hatton has appeared at the Irish Open seven times across his career and has failed to play the weekend on five occasions. Remarkably, in the two where he made the cut, the Englishman finished T4th (2015) and T5th (2016).

Hatton is also set for a return to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October where he will defend his title alongside Koepka once again and, for 2025, Bubba Watson.

Koepka and Watson will be among the latest crop of US golfers to try and break the American curse at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with no golfer from the States having ever tasted success since the event began in 2001.

After being confirmed, Watson said: "I’ve heard so much about the event and I’m really looking forward to playing.

"St Andrews is one of the most special and historic golfing locations in the world and Carnoustie is among the greatest Open Championship courses. Kingsbarns is a beautiful layout and a challenge in the wind.

"I'm also excited to have my wife, Angie, there with me and get to play with her, too. All in all, I think we are in for a great week.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Koepka - who finished runner-up alongside Paul Harris in the 2014 team competition - said: "I’ve been fortunate to play in several Dunhill Links, as well as two Open Championships at St Andrews over the years, and these trips are always highlights.

"The atmosphere on and off the course at the Dunhill is fantastic. I was able to play with my father one year and my good friend and caddie, Ricky Elliott, the other.

"Those two weeks will always be very special to me. I love links golf and St Andrews is my favourite course in the world."

The $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is set for October 2-5 across St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns before the final round returns to the Home of Golf.