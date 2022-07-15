LIV Golf Players Motivated By Negativity At 150th Open
LIV players have been motivated by negative comments from fellow players, the R&A and media
The emergence of LIV Golf has played a huge part in the news cycle over the recent months and there's a big chance of one of Greg Norman's men lifting the Claret Jug come Sunday.
Some fans will be licking their lips over the prospect of a LIV Golf headliner Dustin Johnson vs PGA Tour loyalist Rory McIlroy scenario coming down the stretch. Rest assured, LIV would be loving it too.
The Saudi-backed circuit also has Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Laurie Canter, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau in for the weekend with a shout of challenging come Sunday evening.
Video: What is LIV Golf?
The word on the street at St Andrews is that LIV players have been motivated by the negative comments from fellow players, the R&A and media. R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers and Tiger Woods were very strong with their thoughts on LIV earlier in the week during their press conference amid the growing divide in the sport.
Abraham Ancer said there's a "really cool camaraderie" between the LIV players and also said it would be "really cool" if a LIV player won the Claret Jug.
"I know there's a lot of talent in the guys that went to LIV," the Mexican said. "I'm not surprised or concerned about that. I feel like they're going to be up there in big events. They're big time players. Yeah, but I mean, definitely it's a really cool camaraderie between us, I guess. And it's been fun
"Yeah, that would be cool [a LIV player winning]. I think it would be really cool. But I think just let the best player win."
Talor Gooch admitted the LIV players have "caught a lot of flack" recently and said that the negativity towards them has banded them together.
"I think there's some strong players, no doubt," Gooch said. "The credentials of everyone speaks for themselves. It's obviously cool for me to see other guys that are out there playing well. We've caught a lot of flack for what we've done here recently.
"Everybody, it feels like, is against us, and that's okay. Like you said, it's kind of banded us together, I think."
Sergio Garcia said he is hoping the LIV players do "really, really well" as it "helps all of us," while Dustin Johnson praised the crowds at St Andrews despite Ian Poulter receiving some boos on the 1st tee on both Thursday and Friday.
"The crowds have been fantastic," DJ said. "I've always had a lot of support over here. Yeah, it's been that way this week. A lot of support out there, and the fans have been great.
