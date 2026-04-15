Report: Saudi PIF 'On The Verge' Of Cutting LIV Golf Funding
Multiple outlets are reporting that LIV Golf's backers are set to cut their funding of the team tour
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LIV Golf is said to be 'on the verge' of having its funding cut by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the Financial Times reports.
It comes amid swirling rumors following well-connected reporter Ryan French's post on X stating "a bombshell announcement on LIVs future is imminent."
The Telegraph reported that LIV's executives were called for a meeting in New York on Tuesday, while press conferences were canceled at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, where the sixth event of the 2026 season is set to take place, before resuming today.Article continues below
The FT says the sovereign wealth fund, worth an estimated $925bn, is "on the verge of cutting its support for LIV Golf" with a possible announcement to come as soon as Thursday.
It comes amid the PIF unveiling its new five-year strategy, which will see it focus more on domestic investments.
"Local investment should be 80% and we aim for international investment to be 20%," [down from a peak of 30%] PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan told Al Arabiya Business.
The fund is said to be focusing on sustainable value and improving investment efficiency, something LIV Golf has not yet proven itself to be.
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The golf tour is said to have received in excess of $5bn from the PIF, while its UK entity submitted losses of £1.1bn from 2021-2024 with losses over over £460m in 2024 alone.
The PIF signed off on a further $266m earlier this year for the tour that is home to big names including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton.
Also earlier in 2026, CEO Scott O'Neil, who is said to have told the industry LIV is funded until 2032 last week at Augusta National, said that is would "take another five to 10 years" to reach profitability.
There was one press conference on Wednesday before the Pro-Am got underway, with Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team speaking to media.
"Frankly, we haven't heard anything other than what Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] already told us at the beginning of the year," Garcia said, translated from Spanish.
"That is, he's behind us, that they have a project of many years... there are always many rumors. I can't comment on anything more than what we know."
Golf Monthly has approached LIV Golf for comment.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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