Report: Saudi PIF 'On The Verge' Of Cutting LIV Golf Funding

Multiple outlets are reporting that LIV Golf's backers are set to cut their funding of the team tour

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A LIV Golf sign with flags of the 13 teams in the background
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LIV Golf is said to be 'on the verge' of having its funding cut by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the Financial Times reports.

It comes amid swirling rumors following well-connected reporter Ryan French's post on X stating "a bombshell announcement on LIVs future is imminent."

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"Local investment should be 80% and we aim for international investment to be ​20%," [down from a peak of 30%] PIF Governor Yasir ⁠Al-Rumayyan told Al Arabiya Business.

The golf tour is said to have received in excess of $5bn from the PIF, while its UK entity submitted losses of £1.1bn from 2021-2024 with losses over over £460m in 2024 alone.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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