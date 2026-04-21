From 'Exactly What Pro Golf Needs' To 'Since When Is Spreading The Talents In Different Leagues Better?' - Golf Fans React To CEO's LIV Comments

As soon as word broke that the future of LIV Golf was under threat, fans on both sides of the fence considered what the pro game might look like should the PIF-backed circuit cease to exist.

Many were happy about the possibility of a pre-LIV existence returning while plenty of others despaired at the thought men's pro golf would slip into its old bad habits having learned nothing.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil stated there was no need to fear for the team-based league either way and it was "in a wonderful position."

The LIV boss also said the breakaway tour would plough on and continue to build on encouraging signs while subsequently noting the competition was good for the game as a whole.

In an interview during LIV Golf Mexico City, O'Neil stated pro golf is better with the former 54-hole competition as a key part of it, explaining higher purses and a change of target audience had begun to achieve what LIV has always claimed to be about - growing the game.

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Some of the Golf Monthly team have already shared their view on the subject, but what do some of our readers think?

Among the hundreds of comments on social media were, as expected, three different camps.

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One which wholeheartedly agreed with O'Neil, another group which firmly sat on the opposite side of the argument and a cluster of golf fans who positioned themselves firmly in the middle.

One of those who agreed with LIV's CEO was Pat Carroll who said: "Yes, the raise of earnings on the PGA Tour says YES, as does the added conversation making the Major's better again, as they were feeling a little stale. LIV is exactly what professional top-level golf needed."

Another was Daniel Williams, who garnered plenty of support from his view. He said: "Definitely, as the PGA Tour keeps pulling back from markets and only focussing on US, the rest of the world needs high class golf. The team concept is awesome as well!"

Jeff Roosa appeared to be in the same camp, too, pointing to the Ryder Cup rivalry at the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage to make his point.

Roosa said: "Everyone loves a rivalry.... large or small or merely perceived, it's what makes sports better. Just like the USA chants at [RBC Heritage on Sunday]."

Kevin Hawes concurred, saying: "If it wasn't for LIV the PGA purses wouldn't be as big as they are now."

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On the flip side, many golf fans admitted they would prefer a more unified game and the inflated purses have gone too far.

Peter Hollander said: "No. It is just a vehicle for making already rich golfers much richer."

Vincent Levito said: "The tournaments that include all the best players from all tours are the best. I miss those LIV players." Alain Cousineau held a similar view, saying: "Since when is spreading the talents in different leagues better?"

For others, the argument was simple. Mike E Yates said: "Golf is not a team sport."

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As is often the case, the truth of the matter is likely to be somewhere in the middle, with positives and negatives applicable to both sides.

Several fans preferred to view the argument a different way and offered solutions to the current situation.

Dan Gorham was one, suggesting none of the top circuits in men's pro golf have currently found a winning solution.

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Gorham said: "[LIV is] a far cry from the original goal of signing the Top 50 in the world. Probably better off building a top-tier player tour in Eurasia, Australia and Pacific countries.

"Aggressively go after a TV deal with Sky Sports or others. Take the time to build a tour that would rival the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

"KSA has the money, but the Commish has to develop a sensible business plan that will work for the PIF. Also adjust the tour rules to gain world rating points.

"[Greg] Norman wasted years trying to destroy the PGA Tour by outspending them without a workable business plan."

Former LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman (Image credit: Getty Images)

On a similar note, James Taylor said: "Well it may not be great but neither is the PGA Tour. At least when you watch LIV you get to see all the golfers not just the PGA Tour favorites."

Others held a more apathetic view, such as Jonathan Jenkins who said: "LIV wins money... PGA wins memories, money & history. LIV wins won’t be remembered but if players happy just for the money then there’s a place for it."

Jerry Polson suggested another idea: "I don’t know. If you only have to play 15 events why can’t a PGA golfer go play somewhere else when he reaches that number?"

Ultimately, many fans agreed with Jack Timar's view who said: "The world of golf is better when the game is accessible to the most amount of people. I don't care if it's PGA, LIV or Topgolf. Make the game accessible."

What do you think? Join the conversation in the comments section below.