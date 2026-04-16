LIV Golf Season To Continue 'At Full Throttle' Says CEO Scott O'Neil

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil says the season will continue "at full throttle" in a memo sent to staff responding to speculation over the league's future.

Speculation has been rife that the Saudia Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) had decided to cut funding to LIV Golf.

This week's LIV Golf Mexico event is going ahead as planned though and in an email published by both the Associated Press and Front Office Sports O'Neil has insisted it's business as usual.

“I want to be crystal clear: Our season continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle,” O’Neil said.

From Ryan French's post on X on a "bombshell announcement" to a Financial Times report of the PIF being 'on the verge' of cutting funding, LIV Golf's future has been the talk of the golfing world.

But O'Neil sounded a positive note to his staff, adding: “While the media landscape is often filled with speculation, our reality is defined by the work we do on the grass.

"We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder, and more influential than ever before.”

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O'Neill told his staff that "LIV Golf is the future of the game" and on the current media speculation, added: "The noise you hear is simply the sound of a movement that is working."

Here is the full email LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil sent to league staffers this afternoon, obtained by @FOS. pic.twitter.com/2YkwdUyXz5April 15, 2026

There's plenty of confusion on the topic, with the PIF recently unveiling a new five-year strategy which on the face of things suggested more of a focus on domestic investments, while there's been a question of how big a part sport investments would play moving forward.

"Local investment should be 80% and we aim for international investment to be ​20%," [down from a peak of 30%] PIF Governor Yasir ⁠Al-Rumayyan told Al Arabiya Business.

There's also the financial impact of the war in Iran to take into account, although as always despite these reports coming from well respected sources nothing has been made official.

Even O'Neil hasn't released a public statement, but his memo to his staff was certainly meant as a rousing speech to keep pushing forward.

"The life of a startup movement is often defined by these moments of pressure," he added.

"We signed up for this because we believe in disrupting the status quo. We have faced headwinds since the jump, and we've answered every time with resilience and grace. Now, we answer by doing what we do best: putting on the most compelling show in sports."

Joaquin Niemann won at LIV Golf Mexico City in 2025 and the 2026 event goes ahead as planned (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Telegraph reported that LIV's executives held a meeting on Tuesday in New York, and press conferences were canceled at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, where the sixth event of the 2026 season is being staged.

They later resumed with Sergio Garcia being asked about the speculation but insisting the players had not been informed about any problems.

"Frankly, we haven't heard anything other than what Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] already told us at the beginning of the year," Garcia said, translated from Spanish.

"That is, he's behind us, that they have a project of many years... there are always many rumors. I can't comment on anything more than what we know."

Golf Monthly has approached LIV Golf for comment.

Full Scott O'Neill memo to LIV Golf staff

Team,

Following up on my previous message, which I realize may have led to some confusion on where we stand as a business. I want to be crystal clear: Our season continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle.

While the media landscape is often filled with speculation, our reality is defined by the work we do on the grass. We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder, and more influential than ever before.

The life of a startup movement is often defined by these moments of pressure. We signed up for this because we believe in disrupting the status quo. We have faced headwinds since the jump, and we've answered every time with resilience and grace. Now, we answer by doing what we do best: putting on the most compelling show in sports.

We carry incredible momentum into Mexico City. Just last week at Augusta National, the world was reminded of the caliber of player this league represents. With five players making the cut and Tyrrell Hatton's gutsy T3—a career-best major finish that punches his ticket back for 2027—LIV Golf continues to prove it houses the elite of the elite.

Now, we take that energy to Club de Golf Chapultepec.

We are coming off a historic week in South Africa where over 100,000 fans at Steyn City showed us exactly why this league matters. This week, we raise the stakes in our sixth country of the year:

The Air is Thin, the Stakes are High: At 7,000 feet, we expect to see record-breaking distances that will electrify the gallery.

The DeChambeau Era: Bryson enters Mexico City on a historic tear, seeking a third straight individual victory to add to his record 15 individual and team trophies.

The Consistency of Rahm: Jon remains the points leader and the standard-bearer, looking to bring Legion XIII back to the top of the podium to defend their Mexico City title.

Home Turf Advantage: We stand behind Joaquin Niemann as he defends his individual title, alongside Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, who will undoubtedly feel the incredible energy of their home Mexican crowd.

To the teams in New York, London, and those on the ground here with me in Mexico: lean into this moment. The noise you hear is simply the sound of a movement that is working. Embrace it. We are pioneers, and while the road isn't always smooth, the destination is worth every mile.

Let's go out and show the world why LIV Golf is the future of the game.

It matters. You mattered. Now, let's go win.

Long LIV Golf.

Scott