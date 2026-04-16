PGA Tour Boss Brian Rolapp Responds To LIV Golf Rumors

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp insists he doesn't know what the situation is with LIV Golf's future, but was keeping his options open on possible return pathways for the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.

LIV Golf boss Scott O'Neil says the season is going ahead "at full throttle" in the wake of reports of the Saudi Arabian PIF planning to end funding in the team golf tour.

Reports are circulating across the media of the PIF being on the brink of winding down its investment in LIV Golf, with the most likely scenario so far being that it would come at the end of the 2026 season.

LIV Golf Mexico, the sixth event of the season, is taking place this week as planned and no official comment has been made - but the possible demise of LIV Golf would open up a huge can of worms in terms of the biggest star players and their futures.

As luck would have it, PGA Tour boss Rolapp just happened to be a guest on Trey Wingo's show (talk about great timing) where he was asked about the possible returns of Rahm and DeChambeau.

“I’ve always said on this subject I’m interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better," said Rolapp, who was asked about the possible pathways open for Rahm and DeChambeau back to the PGA Tour.

"Fans want the best players playing together. I’ve always said that from day one when I took the job.

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"Having said that, I don’t know what the circumstances are. Once there’s clarity we’ll cross that bridge, but we’re clearly not there yet."

Brooks Koepka was given a fast track back to the PGA Tour, with certain heavy financial penalties involved, while Patrick Reed has to wait until later this year, with the current rule meaning he can play 12 months after his last LIV appearance.

A Conversation with PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp - YouTube Watch On

You'd imagine something similar to the Koepka deal would be afforded to the likes of Rahm and DeChambeau if they do want to return to the PGA Tour, but what would happen to other LIV players would be a far more complicated proposal.

And in any case, it's all still speculation, with even the most well-respected publications reporting that LIV Golf will continue until at least the end of the season.

And even if the PIF does withdraw funding, with O'Neil insisting LIV Golf's turnover is increasing, there could still be the prospect of garnering funding from elsewhere.

For now, confusion is king and even Rolapp says he's just reading about the latest developments like everybody else.

“I’m like everybody else, I’m just reading things as they come across," Rolapp told Wingo. "I don’t know what’s going on. It would be premature for me to speculate, so I don’t have a lot to say.

"I just see the same stories everybody else sees. As I’ve said, we’re pretty focused on what we’re doing here and how we’re making the PGA Tour better, so that’s clearly where my focus is,” he said.

Golf Monthly has contacted LIV Golf for comment.