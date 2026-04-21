LIV Golf's Smash GC Becomes Latest Team To Announce Rebrand

LIV team Smash GC has announced it will rebrand as Oklahoma Golf Club with immediate effect.

The new-look side has become the first LIV franchise to base itself out of a US state following rebrands by several other teams which are centered around countries or regions of the world.

Southern Guards changed from Stinger to become LIV's de facto South African team and Korean Golf Club switched from IronHeads.

Meanwhile, Majesticks, Ripper, Fireballs and Torque have all made either line-up or branding changes in recent months to suit LIV's evolving franchise strategy.

The latest squad to do that is Oklahoma, a.k.a OKGC, which will make its competitive debut at LIV Golf Virginia next month.

A post shared by OKGC (@officialokgc) A photo posted by on

OKGC's new captain, replacing Brooks Koepka who departed before the 2026 campaign began, is Talor Gooch - a Sooner State native and an Oklahoma State University alumnus.

Commenting on the rebrand, the 2023 LIV Golf Individual champion said: "This is incredibly meaningful to me. Oklahoma is where I grew up and where I learned how to compete.

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“To now represent this state through OKGC and bring that identity with us around the world is something I'm really proud of.

"We're building a team that people can connect with, one that reflects the pride, resilience, and mindset of Oklahoma everywhere we go.”

OKGC's new logo features a bison with the number '46' in the middle, which is in turn above the golf club's initials. The 46 denotes Oklahoma's place as the 46th state admitted to the United States.

Inside both the 'O' and the '6' is a star which is meant to be a nod to the Heartland, and the colors are orange and light blue.

Katie O'Reilly, LIV's EVP and head of team business and operations, said: “This is an important step in the continued evolution of our team model, and a milestone moment as we establish our first team aligned with a US market.

“We’ve always believed in the power of team identity, and we're now seeing our teams develop stronger, more authentic connections across the globe.

(Image credit: LIV Golf League)

"We’ve seen that momentum build in markets like Australia, the UK, South Africa and Korea, and OKGC represents the next step in bringing that approach to the United States.

"Oklahoma gives us an incredibly strong foundation having been a market we’ve had success in before (LIV Golf Tulsa 2023), and with Talor Gooch leading the team, there is an authentic connection to the market.”

OKGC is made up of Gooch, Graeme McDowell, Harold Varner III and Jason Kokrak. The side is currently 8th in the team standings on 38 points having managed a best result of second at LIV Golf Hong Kong.