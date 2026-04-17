Defiant Scott O'Neil Insists LIV Golf Is In 'Wonderful Position' In Passionate TV Address

A defiant Scott O'Neil dismissed recent reports on LIV Golf's future as "clickbait" as he insisted the league is in a "wonderful position" and has a plan going forward that will "surprise some people".

Multiple reports suggest that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) is set to cut funding to LIV Golf at the end of the current season.

Others suggested that the plug could be pulled even sooner, but LIV Golf Mexico is going ahead as planned and O'Neil sent a memo to staff insisting 2026 would continue "at full throttle".

The CEO then joined Arlo White on the broadcast from Mexico, which had it's problems due to a power outage in the area, where he spoke of his disappointment in the media coverage and insisted the future was bright for LIV Golf.

O'Neil did not specifically address whether PIF funding would continue, but said there would be some "structural changes" moving forward and admitted that LIV would "probably" have to raise more money.

He did point to LIV's increasing sponsorship deals as a good sign and was naturally keen to stress that overall he feels the world of golf is much better with his league in it.

O'Neil disappointed with 'clickbait' coverage

"This notion of secret meetings and getting summoned to New York - I live in New York so it was easy to summon myself there, but it was a lot of reaching and grabbing for headlines and clickbait and stories," said O'Neil when asked about the recent media coverage.

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"For us, we're business as usual. If you want to ask me if this business is tough, I would say absolutely. If you asked me if we're managed very tightly, I would say absolutely.

"Can this be challenging? Absolutely, and that's what we signed up for, not just me, you, everyone here that's with us down in Mexico City.

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"I'm disappointed with some of the coverage. I've never been in an industry that has more unnamed sources than this one. In fact, I was reading through some coverage this morning, and I couldn't find one source on the record in all the articles that were written.

"I would just say let's be responsible."

O'Neil reveals change in LIV operations

"How we go forward is what I'm really excited about," said O'Neil. "I talked about some structural changes. They're coming.

"You can ask just about the 50 people I met in Augusta. I rolled out the plan. We have one, and it might surprise some people.

"But I will tell you, this notion of bringing teams to market, I had two calls this morning. This notion of do you have to raise money? Probably. This is business.

"But if we keep the trajectory going the way we are and the revenue growth going, this is going to be a really good business for a really long time."

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O'Neil says LIV will focus on global golf outside of the USA, and said he wanted to lean into national opens around the world as a strategy.

"Will there be a change in how we operate? Of course. I would have told you that last year and six months ago," he said.

"We are looking to blend a version of LIV and the national opens, the great national opens around the world. We think they're the most underappreciated, undermarketed, underdeveloped assets in golf, and the reason is it gets us on the ground to grow the game of golf."

Can LIV still lure big players?

O'Neil insisted that "most of them call us, quite frankly" when speaking about attracting new players to LIV.

"The first thing I say when I'm talking to any player is, LIV Golf is not for everybody. If you want to spend your time in the US, this is the wrong league for you. If you want your home time and you don't like leaving and you like practicing at the same course and you like to manage your own schedule, this is not for you.

"But what I'll tell you, if you want to grow the game of golf around the world, this is for you. If you love to explore new cultures and new courses and have new experiences, this is for you. If you feel like golf could be lonely sometimes - this is the toughest, most lonely sport in the world. Boy, there's nothing like a team after a bad round to pick you up."

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PGA Tour should want LIV to survive

O'Neil also insisted that LIV was good for golf - in making the PGA Tour increase prize money for players and also in aiming at a younger audience.

"I know there's some people rooting against LIV Golf. I understand that, okay. But is golf better without LIV Golf? Should all the best events in the world be in the Continental US? Is that right?

"Should we be targeting 60-year-old men, or should we put some focus on the global game? Should we put some focus on this next generation of fans?

"If I am a PGA Tour player, I want LIV to survive. These prize purses are pretty good. Competition is good for business. If I'm a television network, I'd love LIV Golf to survive. It's good television. If I'm a reporter, it certainly makes the news a little more spicy, or has occasionally.

"If you're a fan, you want more golf around the world. If you're outside the U.S., we are outside the saturated market and we're in markets that are dying for this kind of action.

"So I think there's a lot more to gain with LIV Golf here than LIV Golf gone."