LIV Golf Chicago Field, Teams And Prize Money

The LIV Golf Series moves to Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago for the fifth tournament, and there's only one change to the field from the previous event in Boston.

Adrian Otaegui returned to the field at The International while Spaniard David Puig missed out. However, Otaegui finished in a disappointing tie for 45th in that tournament, and makes way for Puig this week. That change marks the only difference in the teams, too, with Puig slotting into Otaegui's place on Torque GC.

A total of 22 Major wins are represented in Chicago as the Series continues to benefit from an influx of high-profile names who made their debuts in the previous event, including Open champion Cameron Smith. Meanwhile, Bubba Watson, who served as the non-playing captain of Niblicks GC in Boston continues the role, as well as providing on-air contributions. Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri also appear after debuting in the previous tournament. Smith again leads the all-Australian Punch GC alongside Leishman, Matt Jones and Wade Ormsby.

Niemann and Lahiri almost got their LIV Golf careers off to a dream start in Boston, only for former World No.1 Dustin Johnson to claim a dramatic win on the first playoff hole by sinking a lengthy eagle putt as his 4 Aces GC team claimed their third successive victory. That made it a particularly lucrative tournament for the two-time Major winner who, as well as claiming $4m in individual prize money, also won a share of $3m distributed between him and his three teammates, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch.

For Johnson, the win was sweeter still as it helped him open up a 17-point lead over Branden Grace in the Individual Point Standings, a system that offers points ranging from 40 for finishing first to one for finishing between 21st and 24th. That's significant, because the player with the most points after the seven regular season events will be crowned Individual Champion and win another $18m. Meanwhile, the runner-up will claim $8m, with the player in third winning $4m. With only two regular season events left after this week, competition is sure to be fierce as players try to narrow the gap on Johnson.

Speaking about the Chicago tournament, which once again has a $25m purse, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said: “Our tournament in Boston showcased a series of firsts in LIV Golf history: a hole-in-one by Matthew Wolff, an electrifying playoff win by Dustin Johnson, and an impressive three-peat by the 4 Aces. After only 12 rounds of golf, LIV Golf has shown that innovations to the sport can breed incredible competition amongst the world’s top golfers. Players are ready for another great test at Rich Harvest Farms, a fantastic course within the legendary sports market of Chicago.”

Below is the full breakdown of the field, teams and prize money.

LIV Golf Chicago Field

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

David Puig

Dustin Johnson

Eugenio Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

James Piot

Jason Kokrak

Jediah Morgan

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matthew Wolff

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Uihlein

Phachara Khongwatmai

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sam Horsfield

Scott Vincent

Sergio Garcia

Shaun Norris

Sihwan Kim

Talor Gooch

Turk Pettit

Wade Ormsby

LIV Golf Chicago Teams

4 Aces GC - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch

Hy Flyers GC - Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

Punch GC - Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby,

Cleeks GC - Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

Iron Heads GC - Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Smash GC - Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

Crushers GC - Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri,

Majesticks GC - Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris

Fireballs GC - Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Niblicks GC - Bubba Watson (non-playing captain), Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit

Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, David Puig, Jediah Morgan

LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money - Individual

Position Prize Money 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money - Teams