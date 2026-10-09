LIV Golf 2.0: Who's In, Who's Out & Who's Still Undecided?

It's crunch time for LIV Golf 2.0 with a deadline fast approaching for players to sign up to the new league in order to secure its financial future.

CEO Scott O'Neil has a current deadline of 25 October to get enough players on the roster to secure the investment deal from BC Partners - although there is the provision for that to be extended.

So right now it's crucial how many players agree to stay on for the new version of LIV Golf, and just who those players are.

The headlines so far are of course Jon Rahm annoucing that he won't be taking part, which is undoubtedly a blow but one LIV officials were expecting.

The league's hopes are more likely pinned to Bryson DeChambeau, who has always been heavily involved and a huge vocal supporter of the league.

DeChambeau is reportedly looking to play more on the DP World Tour next season but that may just be as an add-on to LIV 2.0's proposed 10-event schedule. We await definitive news on DeChambeau.

We do know Rahm's fellow Spaniard David Puig is also out, reportedly so is Poland's Adrian Meronk, with both men holding full DP World Tour cards helping make the decision easier.

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Veteran Richard Bland is the one man to officially confirm he'll sign up for LIV 2.0, with the two-time senior Major winner admitting he has "nowhere else to play" apart from the Legends Tour, US Senior Open and Senior PGA Championship.

And then on to those still on the fence, with plenty of uncertainty swirling around it's proving tough for players to commit officially, but what do we know?

Latest LIV Golf 2.0 player news

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Well, Sergio Garcia was the first to get his contract terminated to ensure he's a free agent and able to talk with any interested party about his future.

Garcia is leaving the door open for LIV, but after voicing his itention to play on the DP World Tour and also his desire to make the European Ryder Cup team it certainly seems he's edging towards a no.

Being Fireballs GC captain and a close friend of Puig may also be a hint.

Joaquin Niemann voiced his uncertainty over LIV 2.0, while the likes of Cameron Smith, Byeong-hun An, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale and Matthew Wolff have all had lawyers in bankruptcy court looking to have their contracts terminated similar to Garcia.

That doesn't mean they want to leave LIV, more like they're keeping their options open, but as time ticks away without any firm comitments the more fears will grow about the future.

Rahm's exit surely casts doubt on the rest of his Legion XIII team. Tyrrell Hatton struck a deal to play on the DP World Tour this season and with the Ryder Cup next year it'd make sense if he followed Rahm's lead.

Tom McKibbin will also have an eye on Adare Manor and a home Ryder Cup, and he too signed a DP World Tour deal this season. Caleb Surrat joined LIV from college so has only ever known pro life with the team tour - that may count for more when decision time comes.

We'll update our lists as and when we get confirmation of LIV 2.0's possible line-up.

Who will play in LIV Golf 2.0?

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Richard Bland

Who will not play in LIV Golf 2.0?

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