Joaquin Niemann Reveals He Has Yet To Commit To LIV Golf 2.0

Amid continued uncertainty over LIV Golf's future, several of its players have been competing on the DP World Tour during the league's off-season.

The likes of Tyrrell Hatton, David Puig and Jon Rahm all teed it up at its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, although it was Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann who finished highest of the LIV Golfers in the field, in a tie for 21st.

Following that performance, he spoke to Golf Digest's Evin Priest about his LIV Golf future.

After explaining that he hasn’t sat in on recent weekly calls with CEO Scott O'Neil due to his playing commitments, Niemann also confirmed that he is yet to commit his long-term future to the circuit.

The nine-time LIV Golf winner said: “No, nothing yet.”

Niemann revealed he hadn't sat in on recent Scott O'Neill calls due to playing commitments (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf’s future has been uncertain since the Saudi Public Investment Fund confirmed it would withdraw its funding at the end of the 2026 season.

However, there is hope that a restructured version of the circuit, LIV Golf 2.0, will emerge.

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Hopes were raised when O'Neil confirmed in August that a deal had been agreed for investors to come on board to help safeguard the circuit's future. However, the final transaction has yet to be completed.

Earlier this month, LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the US as part of a major restructuring process that could see its players take majority ownership of the company.

Nevertheless, questions remain over which players will be part of the circuit if it returns next year.

Niemann was also unable to shed any light on the progress of negotiations, adding: “I have no idea. I mean, I wish to say something, but I have no idea.”

Jon Rahm is remaining coy on his LIV Golf future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm expressed similar uncertainty ahead of the BMW PGA Championship.

The Spaniard recently said he is "more than willing to fulfil" his contract with LIV 1.0 but was noncommittal on whether he would be part of LIV 2.0.

Ahead of the event, he addressed the issue again, telling reporters: “Well, there's a long legal process they have to go through before a lot of things fall into place. I really can't give you an answer right now.”