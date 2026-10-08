Sergio Garcia Targets Remarkable Ryder Cup Return

Although Sergio Garcia does not know where he'll play his golf next season, one thing he is sure of is his desire to be at Adare Manor in some capacity trying to help Europe win the Ryder Cup.

Garcia had his LIV Golf contract terminated after going through US bankruptcy court, so he's now officially a free agent as he plots his next move - which could yet be with LIV 2.0 but could also mean a return to the DP World Tour.

As the veteran tees it up at the Open de Espana this week he is weighing up his options for 2027, which include LIV Golf 2.0 but also the DP World Tour if he opts not to rejoin the team based league.

But at the forefront of his mind is being back involved with the Ryder Cup - saying he'll do everything he can to make it as a player, but would happily take a place in Luke Donald's backroom team.

"I think everything is an option," Garcia said at a pre-tournament press conference in Madrid.

"That doesn't mean I won't go or that I'll definitely stay with LIV, but settling the LIV 1.0 matter now avoids potential repercussions related to that contract.

"I don't really know how things will end up with the DP World Tour regarding LIV 2.0, we'll have to see, I want to try and give myself the best chance of making that team.

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"Everyone knows how much I love the Ryder Cup and the possibility of playing in another one, or if not, finding some way to help in another way, as vice-captain or something like that could be something very interesting."

Garcia is the Ryder Cup's record scorer with 28.5 points from 10 appearances, and everyone knows how much he wants to get back into the fold for the first time since 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia remains friends with Donald and has repaired his damaged relationship with Rory McIlroy so a return to the team room would no longer be a strain - with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton both playing at Bethpage while with LIV.

And Garcia's already spoken to the captain to state his intension to try and make a remarkable return to Team Europe as a player, but failing that he wants to be at Adare Manor in some capacity.

"I told him that I'm going to do everything possible to see if I can get into that team and I also told him that if I don't get into that team, I'll help in any way I can," said Garcia of his conversations with Donald.

As of now, Garcia's best route back to the Ryder Cup seems to be in playing the DP World Tour, as it's set to continue fining and sanctioning its members for playing in LIV events next year, so playing both doesn't seem a viable option.

Garcia will need to make a decision in November following the DP World Tour Championship when the window to apply for DP World Tour for 2027 will be open.

Most Ryder Cup points All-time list of Ryder Cup scorers (Blue: Europe, Red: USA) Ryder Cup points Sergio Garcia 28.5 Lee Westwood 24 Bernhard Langer 24 Colin Montgomerie 23.5 Seve Ballesteros 22.5 Nick Faldo 22 Rory McIlroy 21.5 Phil Mickelson 21.5 Jose Maria Olazabal 20.5 Lanny Wadkins 18.5 0 7.5 15 22.5 30 Ryder Cup points Data Product Value Sergio Garcia 28.5 Lee Westwood 24 Bernhard Langer 24 Colin Montgomerie 23.5 Seve Ballesteros 22.5 Nick Faldo 22 Rory McIlroy 21.5 Phil Mickelson 21.5 Jose Maria Olazabal 20.5 Lanny Wadkins 18.5

While speaking of his future, 46-year-old Garcia also said he had an eye on a return to the PGA Tour - but mentioned the seniors circuit as his most likely destination.

"It's definitely a possibility," he added. "I turn 47 in January, and the Champions Tour is a possibility.

"I'd like the chance to play some of those tournaments, especially the big ones on the Champions Tour. These are things that I'm starting to consider at my age."

Justin Rose, who is just six months younger than Garcia, has proven that players can still mix it in the Ryder Cup in their mid to late 40s, even though the Spaniard's form hasn't been good enough of late to suggest he'd make the team.

A full season on the DP World Tour could give Garcia the chance to show he's still got it, even though a spot in the team seems highly unlikely - if he's back in the fold though his experience could be an asset in the team room.