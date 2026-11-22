The LPGA Tour season is drawing to a close with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

Only the top 60 in the season-long Race to CME Globe standings qualified for the tournament, with several big names missing out.

There is plenty on the line at the event, not least the battle to be crowned the winner of the season-long race. That honor will go to the winner of this week's tournament.

The tournament also offers one of the biggest overall payouts in women's golf, which is set at $11 million for the third consecutive edition.

In 2026, only the US Women's Open offered a bigger purse, with prize money of $12.5 million.

However, while Nelly Korda claimed $2.5 million for her victory at Riviera Country Club, this week's champion will bank prize money of $4 million - the same as Jeeno Thitikul won for her victory a year ago.

With one round remaining of the 2026 tournament, A Lim Kim led by one shot, with Thitikul and Yuri Yoshida in pursuit.

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A Lim Kim led with a round to play at Tiburon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Korda is two back of the leader, and if she wins the title, it will be enough to ensure her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

If a player finishes in solo second, they will scoop $1m, while even the player finishing at the foot of the leaderboard is in line for a check for $55,000.

The recipient of the Vare Trophy, which is awarded to the player with the lowest eligible season-long scoring average, will also be determined after the CME Group Tour Championship

Below is the prize money payout for the CME Group Tour Championship.

Prize money is based on players finishing outright in each position. Actual payouts will vary depending on ties.

CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout