The LPGA Tour season is drawing to a close with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.
Only the top 60 in the season-long Race to CME Globe standings qualified for the tournament, with several big names missing out.
There is plenty on the line at the event, not least the battle to be crowned the winner of the season-long race. That honor will go to the winner of this week's tournament.
The tournament also offers one of the biggest overall payouts in women's golf, which is set at $11 million for the third consecutive edition.
In 2026, only the US Women's Open offered a bigger purse, with prize money of $12.5 million.
However, while Nelly Korda claimed $2.5 million for her victory at Riviera Country Club, this week's champion will bank prize money of $4 million - the same as Jeeno Thitikul won for her victory a year ago.
With one round remaining of the 2026 tournament, A Lim Kim led by one shot, with Thitikul and Yuri Yoshida in pursuit.
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Korda is two back of the leader, and if she wins the title, it will be enough to ensure her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.
If a player finishes in solo second, they will scoop $1m, while even the player finishing at the foot of the leaderboard is in line for a check for $55,000.
The recipient of the Vare Trophy, which is awarded to the player with the lowest eligible season-long scoring average, will also be determined after the CME Group Tour Championship
Below is the prize money payout for the CME Group Tour Championship.
Prize money is based on players finishing outright in each position. Actual payouts will vary depending on ties.
CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$4,000,000
|
2nd
|
$1,000,000
|
3rd
|
$550,000
|
4th
|
$350,000
|
5th
|
$260,000
|
6th
|
$195,000
|
7th
|
$155,000
|
8th
|
$136,000
|
9th
|
$120,000
|
10th
|
$113,500
|
11th
|
$107,000
|
12th
|
$101,000
|
13th
|
$96,000
|
14th
|
$91,000
|
15th
|
$88,000
|
16th
|
$86,000
|
17th
|
$84,500
|
18th
|
$83,000
|
19th
|
$81,500
|
20th
|
$80,000
|
21st
|
$79,000
|
22nd
|
$78,000
|
23rd
|
$77,000
|
24th
|
$76,000
|
25th
|
$75,000
|
26th
|
$74,000
|
27th
|
$73,000
|
28th
|
$72,000
|
29th
|
$71,000
|
30th
|
$70,000
|
31st
|
$69,250
|
32nd
|
$68,500
|
33rd
|
$67,750
|
34th
|
$67,000
|
35th
|
$66,250
|
36th
|
$65,500
|
37th
|
$64,750
|
38th
|
$64,000
|
39th
|
$63,250
|
40th
|
$62,500
|
41st
|
$62,000
|
42nd
|
$61,500
|
43rd
|
$61,000
|
44th
|
$60,500
|
45th
|
$60,000
|
46th
|
$59,500
|
47th
|
$59,000
|
48th
|
$58,500
|
49th
|
$58,000
|
50th
|
$57,500
|
51st
|
$57,250
|
52nd
|
$57,000
|
53rd
|
$56,750
|
54th
|
$56,500
|
55th
|
$56,250
|
56th
|
$56,000
|
57th
|
$55,750
|
58th
|
$55,500
|
59th
|
$55,250
|
60th
|
$55,000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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