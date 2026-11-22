Gary Woodland has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge, with Keegan Bradley taking his place in the 20-player field for the Tiger Woods-hosted event.

The 2019 US Open champion revealed the news on Instagram, where he explained he is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery.

He wrote: “I’ve been feeling some discomfort in my knee and after consulting with doctors, had an anthroscopic knee surgery last night at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NY with Dr. Riley Williams.

“Everything went great and I should be back hitting balls in a few weeks and ready to start the 27 PGA Tour season better than ever.”

“Unfortunately, that does mean I have to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge but I am so appreciative of Tiger and the team at TGR for offering me the invite and I look forward to making a return there in the future.”

Woodland’s announcement comes after an impressive season that included an inspirational comeback win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March.

Woodland won the Texas Children's Houston Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The win came just five weeks after he revealed a PTSD diagnosis, while it was his first title since his Major win at Pebble Beach seven years earlier.

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Woodland’s performance at Memorial Park Golf Course, where he beat Nicolai Hojgaard by five shots, was even more inspiring as it came just three years after he had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.

Woodland's victory in Texas wasn't his only impressive performance of 2026.

He also finished T7 at the US Open and T4 at the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event, before finishing 29th at August's Tour Championship in what remains his most recent start.

While Woodland misses out on the Hero World Challenge, it will mark the return to competitive action of 15-time Major winner Woods.

The tournament will be held between December 3rd and 6th at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.