Gary Woodland has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge, with Keegan Bradley taking his place in the 20-player field for the Tiger Woods-hosted event.
The 2019 US Open champion revealed the news on Instagram, where he explained he is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery.
He wrote: “I’ve been feeling some discomfort in my knee and after consulting with doctors, had an anthroscopic knee surgery last night at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NY with Dr. Riley Williams.
“Everything went great and I should be back hitting balls in a few weeks and ready to start the 27 PGA Tour season better than ever.”
“Unfortunately, that does mean I have to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge but I am so appreciative of Tiger and the team at TGR for offering me the invite and I look forward to making a return there in the future.”
Woodland’s announcement comes after an impressive season that included an inspirational comeback win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March.
The win came just five weeks after he revealed a PTSD diagnosis, while it was his first title since his Major win at Pebble Beach seven years earlier.
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Woodland’s performance at Memorial Park Golf Course, where he beat Nicolai Hojgaard by five shots, was even more inspiring as it came just three years after he had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.
Woodland's victory in Texas wasn't his only impressive performance of 2026.
He also finished T7 at the US Open and T4 at the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event, before finishing 29th at August's Tour Championship in what remains his most recent start.
While Woodland misses out on the Hero World Challenge, it will mark the return to competitive action of 15-time Major winner Woods.
The tournament will be held between December 3rd and 6th at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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