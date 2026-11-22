Since turning professional in 2017, Max McGreevy has worked with several caddies, including Brett Swedberg and Tyler Paul.

The latter was alongside him during arguably his most successful season to date, when he won two Korn Ferry Tour events in 2024 on the way to earning his PGA Tour card.

Paul was also on McGreevy’s bag for a big moment in his career 12 months later.

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While McGreevy missed out on a maiden PGA Tour title to Sami Valimaki at the RSM Classic, his runner-up finish was enough to ensure he retained his full PGA Tour card.

With that body of work behind them, it was no surprise to see McGreevy working with Paul in the opening months of the 2026 season

However, following June’s US Open, where McGreevy placed T32, a change came, with Grant Hirschman on his bag from the John Deere Classic.

Max McGreevy's caddie had been Tyler Paul (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hirschman is also a professional golfer, and last played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025.

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Their shared history extends beyond the PGA Tour's developmental circuit, too.

McGreevy and Hirschman were also college teammates at the University of Oklahoma and members of its 2017 NCAA Championship-winning team.

Hirschman and McGreevy were also flatmates in their early days in the pro game, along with none other than Scottie Scheffler.

Grant Hirschman has also had a playing career (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, will that long-term association lead to success in a player-caddie partnership?

An early sign that it could came at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship, where McGreevy recorded his best finish of the season to that point, a T11.

A year after McGreevy's previous caddie had helped him retain his PGA Tour card, Hirschman was attempting to repeat the feat at the same tournament, the RSM Classic.

McGreevy began the week 131st in the FedExCup Fall standings, knowing he needed to be in the top 100 after the event to retain full playing privileges.

With Hirschman’s assistance, he had given himself every chance by the halfway stage, where he stood just one back of the lead and firmly in contention for his maiden PGA Tour title.