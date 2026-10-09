David Puig Becomes Latest LIV Golf Star To Confirm Exit

David Puig is the latest player to rule himself out of playing in LIV Golf 2.0, with the Spaniard keen to play a full schedule on the DP World Tour next season.

Hot on the heels of Jon Rahm declaring he's out, his compatriot Puig has made the decision not to play in the proposed new version of LIV Golf.

It's another blow for LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, who has a deadline of 25 October to get enough players signed up in order to complete a finance deal with investors BC Partners.

Richard Bland is the lone voice to delcare he's definitely in for the new LIV Golf, but publicly at least most players are remaining non-committal while they wait on more details.

Puig, though, has followed Rahm in confirming he won't be playing in LIV Golf next year, and instead wants to play full-time on the DP World Tour - with the fact he holds a full card helped him make the decision.

“I don’t see myself playing in the LIV 2.0," Puig told reporters after the first round of the Open de Espana. "It’s a decision I’ve made.

"I hope to play the European Tour next year, which I really enjoy, with a fuller schedule.”

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Losing Puig is a big blow for LIV, with the 24-year-old one of the game's brightest young talents who claimed his maiden DP World Tour victory at last November's Australian PGA Championship.

🚨David Puig también se baja del barco del LIV 🇪🇸El catalán asegura en el Open de España que, como Rahm, ya ha tomado la decisión de abandonar la superliga 🖊️ @JNoguera95 https://t.co/4oygs9nJA3October 8, 2026

Puig is teeing it up on the DP World Tour for the 12th time this season at the Open de Espana, while also playing the full campaign on LIV Golf.

And Puig says having the chance to play on both tours this year has made him a better golfer.

“It’s been wonderful," Puig added. "Being able to play in the Spanish Open, winning on the European and Asian tours, being in the top 100 of the rankings. It's made me a better player. I’ve been surrounded by incredibly talented players and I’m very grateful."

Puig's departure may be a sign of which way his Fireballs GC captain and close friend Sergio Garcia will go as he wieghs up his options for the future.

Garcia had his LIV contract terminated to ensure he's a free agent and he's already said he'll play on the DP World Tour next season with an aim of making Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team.

So Bland is in, Rahm, Puig and Adrian Meronk are out, while the likes of Garcia, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and a host of others remain on the fence about playing in LIV 2.0.

But the biggest name of all is still Bryson DeChambeau, who has remained quiet of late and only been seen on YouTube - the league's future may now rest on his shoulders.