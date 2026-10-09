David Puig Becomes Latest LIV Golf Star To Confirm Exit
David Puig has joined Jon Rahm in ruling out the chance of playing in LIV Golf 2.0, instead preferring to play a full season on the DP World Tour
David Puig is the latest player to rule himself out of playing in LIV Golf 2.0, with the Spaniard keen to play a full schedule on the DP World Tour next season.
Hot on the heels of Jon Rahm declaring he's out, his compatriot Puig has made the decision not to play in the proposed new version of LIV Golf.
It's another blow for LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, who has a deadline of 25 October to get enough players signed up in order to complete a finance deal with investors BC Partners.
Richard Bland is the lone voice to delcare he's definitely in for the new LIV Golf, but publicly at least most players are remaining non-committal while they wait on more details.
Puig, though, has followed Rahm in confirming he won't be playing in LIV Golf next year, and instead wants to play full-time on the DP World Tour - with the fact he holds a full card helped him make the decision.
“I don’t see myself playing in the LIV 2.0," Puig told reporters after the first round of the Open de Espana. "It’s a decision I’ve made.
"I hope to play the European Tour next year, which I really enjoy, with a fuller schedule.”
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Losing Puig is a big blow for LIV, with the 24-year-old one of the game's brightest young talents who claimed his maiden DP World Tour victory at last November's Australian PGA Championship.
Puig is teeing it up on the DP World Tour for the 12th time this season at the Open de Espana, while also playing the full campaign on LIV Golf.
And Puig says having the chance to play on both tours this year has made him a better golfer.
“It’s been wonderful," Puig added. "Being able to play in the Spanish Open, winning on the European and Asian tours, being in the top 100 of the rankings. It's made me a better player. I’ve been surrounded by incredibly talented players and I’m very grateful."
Puig's departure may be a sign of which way his Fireballs GC captain and close friend Sergio Garcia will go as he wieghs up his options for the future.
Garcia had his LIV contract terminated to ensure he's a free agent and he's already said he'll play on the DP World Tour next season with an aim of making Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team.
So Bland is in, Rahm, Puig and Adrian Meronk are out, while the likes of Garcia, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and a host of others remain on the fence about playing in LIV 2.0.
But the biggest name of all is still Bryson DeChambeau, who has remained quiet of late and only been seen on YouTube - the league's future may now rest on his shoulders.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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