'Feels Like Coming Home' - Branden Grace Joins LIV Golf Exodus

Branden Grace is joining the LIV Golf exodus, with the South African saying he's "coming home" by returning to play on the DP World Tour next season.

Just days after his Southern Guards captain Louis Oosthuizen revealed he'd be leaving LIV Golf, compatriot Grace is now following him out of the door.

The nine-time DP World Tour winner's departure leaves just Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester on the Southern Guards roster, and is another big blow for LIV coming just hours after Ian Poulter also confirmed his exit.

LIV Golf boss Scott O'Neil has a 25 October deadline to get enough players signed up to secure a $300m investment deal with BC Partners, but names are quickly ruling themselves out of playing in the proposed 2.0 version.

Grace was one of the original signings in 2022 and made $38m during his time at LIV Golf - putting him 10th on the list of earners during the team tour's initial existence.

The 38-year-old now says though that he'll be back playing on the DP World Tour next season, and is hungry to get back competing where he feels like home.

“Returning to the DP World Tour feels like coming home,” said Grace. “Some of the proudest moments of my career have happened on this Tour, from my four-time win breakthrough season in 2012 to winning the Investec South African Open in front of home fans.

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"I am hungrier than ever to compete and write the next chapter of my career on the global stage.”

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

Grace, who was the first man to shoot 62 in a Major at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, enjoyed his time on LIV playing with his fellow South Africans.

“My time on the LIV Tour was a memorable chapter, especially getting to travel the world and compete alongside some of my closest friends in the game," he added.

"The camaraderie, team spirit, and lifelong friendships we shared on and off the course are memories I will always cherish as I take this next step in my journey.”

Grace's departure coming so soon after Poulter's is a double whammy for LIV Golf and the chances of 2.0 going ahead - with the list of confirmed exits growing quickly.

Bryson DeChambeau likely still holds the key to it all, but with the deadline fast approaching it may get worse before it gets better - as LIV is not likely to reveal any individuals signing up.

It's another boost for the DP World Tour though, which is looking like having a memorable 2027 season with LIV golfers returning for at least a year while suspended from the PGA Tour.