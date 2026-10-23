'Feels Like Coming Home' - Branden Grace Joins LIV Golf Exodus
Just hours after the Ian Poulter news, Branden Grace joined the LIV Golf exodus as he confirmed he's following his Southern Guards captain Louis Oosthuizen out of the door
Branden Grace is joining the LIV Golf exodus, with the South African saying he's "coming home" by returning to play on the DP World Tour next season.
Just days after his Southern Guards captain Louis Oosthuizen revealed he'd be leaving LIV Golf, compatriot Grace is now following him out of the door.
The nine-time DP World Tour winner's departure leaves just Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester on the Southern Guards roster, and is another big blow for LIV coming just hours after Ian Poulter also confirmed his exit.
LIV Golf boss Scott O'Neil has a 25 October deadline to get enough players signed up to secure a $300m investment deal with BC Partners, but names are quickly ruling themselves out of playing in the proposed 2.0 version.
Grace was one of the original signings in 2022 and made $38m during his time at LIV Golf - putting him 10th on the list of earners during the team tour's initial existence.
The 38-year-old now says though that he'll be back playing on the DP World Tour next season, and is hungry to get back competing where he feels like home.
“Returning to the DP World Tour feels like coming home,” said Grace. “Some of the proudest moments of my career have happened on this Tour, from my four-time win breakthrough season in 2012 to winning the Investec South African Open in front of home fans.
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"I am hungrier than ever to compete and write the next chapter of my career on the global stage.”
Grace, who was the first man to shoot 62 in a Major at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, enjoyed his time on LIV playing with his fellow South Africans.
“My time on the LIV Tour was a memorable chapter, especially getting to travel the world and compete alongside some of my closest friends in the game," he added.
"The camaraderie, team spirit, and lifelong friendships we shared on and off the course are memories I will always cherish as I take this next step in my journey.”
Grace's departure coming so soon after Poulter's is a double whammy for LIV Golf and the chances of 2.0 going ahead - with the list of confirmed exits growing quickly.
Bryson DeChambeau likely still holds the key to it all, but with the deadline fast approaching it may get worse before it gets better - as LIV is not likely to reveal any individuals signing up.
It's another boost for the DP World Tour though, which is looking like having a memorable 2027 season with LIV golfers returning for at least a year while suspended from the PGA Tour.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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