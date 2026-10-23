LIV Golf Dealt Further Blow As Lucas Herbert Departs After Best-Ever Season

LIV Golf's fourth-best player last year Lucas Herbert has reportedly joined Ian Poulter and Branden Grace in turning down the chance to play in 2.0.

Poulter confirmed his LIV Golf exit on Friday in what turned out to be a bleak day for the hopes of LIV 2.0 taking off, with the Englishman followed by Grace also revealing he'll be leaving the team tour.

The list of which LIV Golf players were staying and who was leaving then got another name in the 'no' column with FlushingIt reporting Herbert has told him of his decision to leave.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil faces a 25 October deadline to get players signed up of sufficient quality to ensure the potential $300m investment deal with BC Partners goes ahead.

Not only is losing Herbert, a two-time LIV winner last season, a big blow because of his own quality, but it also must make his Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith's future a big concern - as the two Australians will no doubt be in contact over their next moves.

Herbert was one of the in-form players in world golf last summer, matching the Major record by shooting 62 at Royal Birkdale on the way to a T6 finish in the Open Championship.

The 30-year-old followed that up by firing a 61 during his LIV Golf UK victory the very next week at JCB Golf & Country Club - one of two victories that saw him finish fourth on the overall individual standings.

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Along with Smith, Marc Leishman and Elvis Smylie Ripper GC finished second in the overall team standings.

Herbert joins the growing number of players ruling out the chance of playing in LIV 2.0 - with no doubt DP World Tour chief Guy Kinnings' hardline stance of players having to choose one or the other having an impact.

Back in August Herbert admitted that his management team had discussed a possible PGA Tour return, so the news may not be a total surprise to LIV golf officials.

There remains a one-year ban in place which would rule him out for next season so Herbert will be looking to engineer some kind of deal with the DP World Tour, as he currently has no status although he is a three-time winner.

With Herbert joining Jon Rahm, David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen and now Poulter and Grace - it's a list of strong players already ruled out with the deadline fast approaching.

Having two big-name South Africans leave, and now an Australian creating doubts over Smith's future will be of particular concern given the two biggest events of the season are held in those countries.

Bryson DeChambeau remains the key, but having players call it quits in quick succession like this is a big blow for LIV morale as we close in on decision day for its future.