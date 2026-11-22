Yuri Yoshida enjoyed a successful amateur career before embarking on her professional journey, where the wins have kept on coming.

Here are 10 things to know about the talented Japanese star.

Yuri Yoshida Facts

1. Yuri Yoshida was born on April 17th 2000 in Ichikawa, Chiba, Japan.

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2. Her father introduced her to golf when she was 10.

3. She had a glittering amateur career, with highlights including victories at the 2018Japan Junior Championship and the Japan Women's Amateur Championship.

4. Yoshida turned pro in 2019, and began playing on the LPGA of Japan Tour the following year.

5. She made her Major debut at the 2019 US Women’s Open, which was held at the Country Club of Charleston, but she missed the cut.

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6. Her first professional win came at the 2021 Rakuten Super, where she beat Mamiko Higa by three shots.

7. She earned her first LPGA Tour card via the 2023 Q-Series, where she placed seventh.

8. Her maiden LPGA Tour title came in October 2026, when she beat Hye Jin Choi and Hae Ran Ryu by one shot at the BMW Ladies Championship.

Yuri Yoshida won the 2026 BMW Ladies Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. With one round remaining of the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, she was firmly in contention for the title and the battle to win the Race to CME Globe, just one back of overnight leader A Lim Kim in a tie for second.

10. She’s not the only member of her family in professional golf. Younger sister Rin plays on the LPGA of Japan Tour, where she has two wins.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Yuri Yoshida Bio Born April 17th 2000 - Ichikawa, Chiba, Japan Turned professional 2019 Current tours LPGA Tour, LPGA of Japan Tour Major debut 2019 US Women's Open (M/C) Professional wins 5