Yuri Yoshida enjoyed a successful amateur career before embarking on her professional journey, where the wins have kept on coming.
Here are 10 things to know about the talented Japanese star.
Yuri Yoshida Facts
1. Yuri Yoshida was born on April 17th 2000 in Ichikawa, Chiba, Japan.
2. Her father introduced her to golf when she was 10.
3. She had a glittering amateur career, with highlights including victories at the 2018Japan Junior Championship and the Japan Women's Amateur Championship.
4. Yoshida turned pro in 2019, and began playing on the LPGA of Japan Tour the following year.
5. She made her Major debut at the 2019 US Women’s Open, which was held at the Country Club of Charleston, but she missed the cut.
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6. Her first professional win came at the 2021 Rakuten Super, where she beat Mamiko Higa by three shots.
7. She earned her first LPGA Tour card via the 2023 Q-Series, where she placed seventh.
8. Her maiden LPGA Tour title came in October 2026, when she beat Hye Jin Choi and Hae Ran Ryu by one shot at the BMW Ladies Championship.
9. With one round remaining of the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, she was firmly in contention for the title and the battle to win the Race to CME Globe, just one back of overnight leader A Lim Kim in a tie for second.
10. She’s not the only member of her family in professional golf. Younger sister Rin plays on the LPGA of Japan Tour, where she has two wins.
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Born
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April 17th 2000 - Ichikawa, Chiba, Japan
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Turned professional
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2019
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Current tours
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LPGA Tour, LPGA of Japan Tour
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Major debut
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2019 US Women's Open (M/C)
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Professional wins
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5
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Tour
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Event
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Winning Score
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LPGA of Japan Tour
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2021 Rakuten Super Ladies
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-18 (three strokes)
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LPGA of Japan Tour
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2021 Golf5 Ladies
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-14 (playoff)
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LPGA of Japan Tour
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2023 World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup
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+1 (three strokes)
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LPGA of Japan Tour
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2025 V Point-SMBC Ladies Golf Tournament
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-13 (nine strokes)
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LPGA Tour
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2026 BMW Ladies Championship
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-17 (one stroke)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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