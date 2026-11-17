The DP World Tour is set to be the golf tour to watch in 2027 following LIV Golf's collapse, with the likes of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and many more of the former Saudi-backed tour's star names solely competing on the European Tour next year.

DeChambeau has joined as a 'Category 1' member as a recent Major winner, while many other big names have either earned status, rejoined or agreed sponsor invitation deals.

Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson are three of nine men to have agreed to a number of sponsor's invitations for certain events, while Ryder Cup legends Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have also rejoined.

In total, at least 31 of the 67 players who competed on LIV Golf in 2027 will be playing on the DP World Tour next year in some form:

(Image credit: Future)

So that is 31 of the 67 accounted for, but what about the other 36?

Based on the 2026 individual standings, Anthony Kim is currently LIV's best player who does not have tour status next year.

Anthony Kim's LIV Adelaide victory was arguably the best story of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-time PGA Tour winner, who returned to professional golf after 12 years in 2024, produced one of the best stories in the sport this year when he won his first title since 2010 at LIV Golf Adelaide. He went on to finish 7th in the individual standings.

Kim recently stated he "knows" an "opportunity's coming" and vowed to keep his game in-shape. The enigmatic American may well receive sponsor's invitations into DP World Tour and Asian Tour events next season as he continues his comeback.

LIV's second-highest finisher who will not be playing on the DP World Tour is Scott Vincent. The Zimbabwean placed 10th in the LIV Golf League, and he will likely continue to ply his trade in Asia.

Vincent finished 7th in the 2026 LIV Golf standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vincent, who I ranked as one of LIV's top 10 players this summer, has three Japan Golf Tour titles as well as two Asian Tour victories.

Many other ex-LIV full-time players and reserves should also take the Asian Tour route, with the likes of Peter Uihlein, Richard T Lee, Younghan Song, Yosuke Asaji, Ben Campbell, Miguel Tabuena, Minkyu Kim, Travis Smyth, Wade Ormsby, Jeongwoo Ham, Ollie Schniederjans and Cameron John all card-holders.

Anirban Lahiri may well continue playing in Asia without any DP World Tour status, while another veteran Richard Bland will almost certainly mix the Legends Tour with senior Majors.

There had been some recent controversial talk of Charles Howell III cutting a deal with the DP World Tour, but he was not named as one of the nine players to agree to 'receive invites to a specific number of tournaments next season.'

The 47-year-old veteran, who has made over 600 PGA Tour starts, may just wait out his PGA Tour suspension before trying to progress back through the Korn Ferry Tour.

Dean Burmester is another big name who has no DP World Tour status next year, but he will likely find himself in the South African co-sanctioned events and continue to play on the Sunshine Tour.

Former Individual Champion Talor Gooch is one of many former PGA Tour players currently without an status (Image credit: LIV Golf)

The future is currently unknown for a number of LIV's Americans, like Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch, Matthew Wolff, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale and Jason Kokrak.

It is the same for PGA Tour winners Marc Leishman, Danny Lee and Sebastian Munoz.

Every LIV Golfer is currently serving a 12-month suspension from the PGA Tour, so these names, as suggested with Howell, may opt to wait it out before attempting to work their way back up. They're all big names of varying degrees so could be seen in tour events in regions like Asia and Australasia.

Caleb Surratt and Luis Masaveu have HotelPlanner Tour status and both have the talent to progress to the main tour fairly quickly. It may be that a few other ex-LIV pros find their way to the DP World Tour feeder circuit at some point in 2027, too.

Sam Horsfield is another man who currently doesn't appear to have tour status anywhere, either. The three-time DP World Tour winner may well receive invites into Asian Tour or HotelPlanner Tour events but that is just speculation at the moment.

And finally, it would be remise not to mention Phil Mickelson. The six-time Major champion and golfing legend was highly influential in LIV Golf's controversial launch, and where he goes next from here remains to be seen.

Mickelson played in just one tournament this year due to family health reasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lefty has lifetime exemptions into The Masters and PGA Championship and is also eligible for senior Majors. He has had some high-profile personal issues this year and has only played in one tournament, so it is currently unknown when, or even if, we'll see him tee it up again.

There are certainly plenty of LIV Golfers who have come out of the league's collapse as winners, with tens of millions in their bank accounts while being able to walk back onto tours with full status.

For some, however, it is a different story as they find themselves at a crossroad in their careers.

How things shake out as players get back into the traditional ecosystem and work their way back up will make for many fascinating storylines.

LIV Golf fractured the men's game like never seen before back in 2022, and next year will make for a very entertaining campaign at the sport begins to heal and come back together.