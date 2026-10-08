Adrian Meronk 'Has No Intention' Of Signing For LIV Golf 2.0 - Report
Adrian Meronk reportedly has "no intention" of signing up for LIV Golf 2.0 with the Pole seemingly following Jon Rahm in turning down the new version of the league
Hot on the heels of Jon Rahm, Adrian Meronk has reportedly followed suit in ruling himself out of playing in LIV Golf 2.0.
Rahm's lawyer told a bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday that the Spaniard would not be signing up for LIV 2.0 and he would be ending his three-year stay with the team based tour.
The hearing was told that Rahm found the terms offered for staying with LIV were "unacceptable" and now the focus for him is on his golfing future lying elsewhere.
And as the news gets digested, another player has pulled out of the new LIV iteration - with Sunday's Dunhill Links Championship winner Adrian Meronk reportedly turning down the chance, according to Eurosport's Jacek Person.
Person posted on social media that Meronk "has no intention" of signing up to play on the new LIV Golf, possibly with his DP World Tour victory and accompanying status for next season secured.
Meronk was quoted in Poland ahead of the Dunhill Links saying he "will wait a long time" before making a decision on his LIV future due to the current uncertainty surrounding it's survival.
But Meronk's emotional victory at St Andrews on Sunday could well have changed all that - as this fifth victory on the DP World Tour secures the Pole's card for 2027.
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The 33-year-old has held DP World Tour status since 2020, and was ony of eight players alongside Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to do a deal to retain that status for this year.
Meronk's status only ran until the end of this season though, so Sunday's victory was timely to say the least as it guaranteed him a full DP World Tour card just when his future was shrouded in uncertainty.
He spoke of his relief after lifting the trophy at the Old Course and it seems that assuring himself of a full season on the DP World Tour has been enough for him to make the move away from LIV Golf.
Rahm is the first big name to officially rule himself out of LIV 2.0, while Sergio Garcia asked for his contract to be cancelled so he was free to negotiate his future as a free agent.
The likes of Cameron Smith, Byeong-hun An, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale and Matthew Wolff also had lawyers present at Wednesday's hearing to make similar requests to Garcia as players try to ensure they are free agents.
If Meronk is officially out then it's a sizeable blow for LIV Golf, with court documents showing he's owed $4.4m as one of the larger creditors among the players.
The proposed finance deal with BC Partners gave LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil until October 25 to get at least two-thirds of the voting creditors from at least 50% of the total claims signed up for the new league format for it to go ahead.
That deadline has already been extended, as can often the case, and BC Partners could decide to waive any deadline completely while disucssions with players continue, but the worry must be now that if Garcia, like Rahm a team captain, leaves LIV Golf along with Meronk then others will quickly follow.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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