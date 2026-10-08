Adrian Meronk 'Has No Intention' Of Signing For LIV Golf 2.0 - Report

Hot on the heels of Jon Rahm, Adrian Meronk has reportedly followed suit in ruling himself out of playing in LIV Golf 2.0.

Rahm's lawyer told a bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday that the Spaniard would not be signing up for LIV 2.0 and he would be ending his three-year stay with the team based tour.

The hearing was told that Rahm found the terms offered for staying with LIV were "unacceptable" and now the focus for him is on his golfing future lying elsewhere.

And as the news gets digested, another player has pulled out of the new LIV iteration - with Sunday's Dunhill Links Championship winner Adrian Meronk reportedly turning down the chance, according to Eurosport's Jacek Person.

Person posted on social media that Meronk "has no intention" of signing up to play on the new LIV Golf, possibly with his DP World Tour victory and accompanying status for next season secured.

Meronk was quoted in Poland ahead of the Dunhill Links saying he "will wait a long time" before making a decision on his LIV future due to the current uncertainty surrounding it's survival.

Koniec! Adrian Meronk nie zamierza przedłużyć kontraktu z LIV Golf! https://t.co/MMPLTRNM84October 7, 2026

But Meronk's emotional victory at St Andrews on Sunday could well have changed all that - as this fifth victory on the DP World Tour secures the Pole's card for 2027.

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The 33-year-old has held DP World Tour status since 2020, and was ony of eight players alongside Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to do a deal to retain that status for this year.

Meronk's status only ran until the end of this season though, so Sunday's victory was timely to say the least as it guaranteed him a full DP World Tour card just when his future was shrouded in uncertainty.

“It’s unreal to be honest. I never usually cry but this one feels special. I’m sorry, I’m just lost for words. It’s been quite a tough year for me and to win here after ten years since turning pro, it’s a dream come true. “After my drive on 18 I was quite happy with the position I was in and I was just trying to enjoy the walk. It’s an amazing walk when you cross the bridge, you look around and see the people and this history. “Actually, when I was crossing the bridge I was actually thinking about Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus walking on the bridge. It was a great feeling and I really enjoyed the walk.” An emotional Adrian Meronk reflects on his fifth DP World Tour win 💬 #DunhillLinksOctober 4, 2026

He spoke of his relief after lifting the trophy at the Old Course and it seems that assuring himself of a full season on the DP World Tour has been enough for him to make the move away from LIV Golf.

Rahm is the first big name to officially rule himself out of LIV 2.0, while Sergio Garcia asked for his contract to be cancelled so he was free to negotiate his future as a free agent.

The likes of Cameron Smith, Byeong-hun An, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale and Matthew Wolff also had lawyers present at Wednesday's hearing to make similar requests to Garcia as players try to ensure they are free agents.

If Meronk is officially out then it's a sizeable blow for LIV Golf, with court documents showing he's owed $4.4m as one of the larger creditors among the players.

The proposed finance deal with BC Partners gave LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil until October 25 to get at least two-thirds of the voting creditors from at least 50% of the total claims signed up for the new league format for it to go ahead.

That deadline has already been extended, as can often the case, and BC Partners could decide to waive any deadline completely while disucssions with players continue, but the worry must be now that if Garcia, like Rahm a team captain, leaves LIV Golf along with Meronk then others will quickly follow.