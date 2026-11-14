Former LIV Golfers Handed Invites To DP World Tour's 2027 Season Opener

The 2026 DP World Tour season is reaching an exciting conclusion, with Tyrrell Hatton the 54-hole leader of the DP World Tour Championship and Eugenio Chacarra currently keeping Rory McIlroy at arm’s length in his bid to win the Race to Dubai.

Both titles will be decided in the final round on Sunday at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth Course, but it won’t be long before the 2027 season begins.

Less than two weeks after the tournament wraps up in Dubai, the new season will get underway with the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

One of the big questions since the demise of LIV Golf has been where many of its stars will play in 2027.

The DP World Tour has now opened the door to former LIV players without full status on the circuit through tournament invitations.

The entry list for the season opener has now been confirmed, and three former LIV Golfers have received invitations, despite not holding DP World Tour cards.

Carlos Ortiz played on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Pieters, Carlos Ortiz and Michael La Sasso will all play at the event, which will be held at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney between November 26th and 29th.

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Six-time DP World Tour winner Pieters resigned his membership to join LIV Golf in 2023 and missed out on regaining his card at the Final Stage of Q-School earlier this week

Meanwhile, Ortiz made his name on the PGA Tour, where he won the 2020 Houston Open, before joining LIV Golf in 2022.

LIV Golf Indianapolis winner La Sasso failed to make it through the Second Stage of Q-School in his bid for his maiden DP World Tour card.

Michael La Sasso won LIV Golf Indianapolis (Image credit: Getty Images)

All three players have received Category 5a status for the event, which covers professional tournament invitations.

The three are far from the only former LIV Golfers set to play at the event.

Cameron Smith, Harold Varner III and Elvis Smylie qualify as former winners of the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

Defending champion David Puig will play under Category 4, which covers winners of Race to Dubai ranking tournaments in 2026/27.

Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert will also play in their homeland under Category 8, which covers national professionals.

Jose Luis Ballester is another former LIV Golfer in the field. He takes his place thanks to finishing in the top 15 and ties in the Final Stage of Q-School.

Aside from the former LIV Golfers, there will be several other big names in the field, including local heroes Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee, and 12-time DP World Tour winner Alex Noren.