The CME Group Tour Championship brought the curtain down on the LPGA Tour season in style, with the destination of the title far from certain until the closing stages.

It wasn’t just a prestigious LPGA Tour title and the battle for the season-long race on the line at Florida’s Tiburon Golf Club.

The 60 players in the no-cut event were also playing for huge prize money, with an overall purse of $11m and $4m going to the winner.

In the end, Jeeno Thitikul took the main prize – not for the first time. As a result, she will understandably take the plaudits. However, there were several talking points from the event.

Here are 5 key takeaways from the CME Group Tour Championship.

Thitikul’s Dominance

Thitikul's dominance of the tournament continues (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some huge stars were in contention for the title until deep into the final round at Tiburon, but there was a familiar outcome, with Jeeno Thitikul winning the title for the third consecutive season in just her fifth appearance.

Thitikul’s earnings from the tournament now stand at $12,281,500. Meanwhile, her career earnings have climbed above $24 million, taking her to the top of the career money list, surpassing Annika Sorenstam and Nelly Korda.

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In addition, she has 25 professional wins at the age of 23, of which 12 have come on the LPGA Tour.

One achievement still absent from her resume is a Major title, but surely it’s a matter of when, not if, she rectifies that.

Nelly Korda's Hall Of Fame Wait Continues

Nelly Korda narrowly missed out on entry to the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the final round, Nelly Korda was just two back of 54-hole leader A Lim Kim and eyeing her fifth win of another brilliant season.

Had she achieved it, it would have earned her place as the 36th member of the LPGA Hall of Fame.

She didn’t quite do enough on Sunday, carding a 68 to fall short by four shots.

Still, she shouldn’t be downhearted. Still aged just 28, there is no suggestion Korda won’t get the all-important 27th point for her induction eventually, and that’s something she’s well aware of.

Ahead of the final round, Korda said: “It's really funny, because I feel like with this Hall of Fame thing it's like it's on a clock, that it has to happen this week.

“That's what I'm kind of telling myself. This isn't my last tournament. I still have a few more years out here, a lot more years. So it's not a clock. I'm just going to go out and have fun.”

Another excellent showing this week suggests she won’t need to wait long until she gets the job done.

Akie Iwai’s Bogey-Free Run

Akie Iwai had a long bogey-free run, but still missed out on the title to Jeeno Thitikul (Image credit: Getty Images)

Akie Iwai pushed Thitikul all the way, and, even though she came up just short, she can take plenty of positives from the week.

The Japanese star, whose breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour came at the 2025 Standard Portland Classic, was astonishingly consistent throughout the tournament.

In fact, after a bogey at the fourth in the first round, she didn’t make another all week, taking the run to 68 holes with her par at the 72nd hole.

Iwai's bogey-free run is the longest on the LPGA Tour all season and offers another sign that the 24-year-old is one to watch in the coming years.

A Lim Kim Lets Advantage Slip

A Lim Kim led for much of the event, before falling away (Image credit: Getty Images)

For so long, A Lim Kim seemed set for a wire-to-wire win.

The South Korean co-led with Thitikul after the first round, and at the halfway stage, her lead was three shots, helped by a hole-in-one at the 16th in the second round.

A round of 69 on Saturday ensured she kept her nose in front by one shot, but it didn’t really happen for her on Sunday.

While Thitikul closed with a 67 to claim victory, Kim could only manage an even-par 72 to miss out by six shots.

Asian Stars Dominate The Leaderboard

Sei Young Kim finished T7 at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final leaderboard demonstrates just how dominant Asian golfers currently are in the women's game.

Of the top 10, only Americans Nelly Korda and Alison Lee aren't from the continent.

The other eight comprised three South Koreans (Sei Young Kim, A Lim Kim and Hye-Jin Choi), two Thais (Jeeno Thitikul and Pajaree Anannarukarn), two Japanese players (Akie Iwai and Yuri Yoshida) and one Chinese player (Yan Liu).

It's a trend reflected in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, too, with seven of the world's top 10 players representing Asian countries at the start of the tournament.