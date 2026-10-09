Bryson DeChambeau Reportedly Eyes DP World Tour Starts As LIV Exits Continue

We've only seen Bryson DeChambeau on YouTube recently, but with Jon Rahm ruled out of LIV Golf 2.0 the entire future of the league could now rest on his shoulders.

But the latest signs don't look particularly promising as DeChambeau's legal team have been seeking clarity over his contract in bankruptcy court while his management are reportedly sounding out the DP World Tour about playing more tournaments.

It may not be full-time status DeChambeau is looking for but seeing what tournaments would be available to him on the DP World Tour could be a hint as to his thinking about LIV Golf.

LIV CEO Scott O'Neil has until 25 October to get enough players to pledge their future to 2.0 to complete the proposed finance deal with investors BC Partners.

Rahm's exit has been followed by Adrian Meronk and more recently fellow Spaniard David Puig, but despite this LIV Golf sources have told us that confidence is still high that 2.0 will go ahead, and that crucially conversations with players over next season remain fully on track.

But whether DeChambeau's latest move of seeking more playing time on the DP World Tour will shake that confidence inside LIV HQ remains to be seen.

DeChambeau was one of a number of players who had legal representation at the latest bankruptcy court hearing, where they were seeking clarity on their contracts and chasing a similar outcome to Sergio Garcia, who had his deal terminated to ensure he's a free agent and able to negotiate possible deals with other tours and sponsors.

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Garcia himself said that it doesn't mean he has made a decision about his LIV 2.0, but the clarification just ensures he is free to at least hold talks about his future - which is a point the DP World Tour and PGA Tour have made when asked about LIV players returning.

The more troubling news for LIV Golf is the report by the Telegraph's James Corrigan that DeChambeau's team has been speaking with the DP World Tour about tournaments available for the two-time US Open champion next season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau hasn't played competitively since LIV Indianapolis at the end of August, with his next start coming on the DP World Tour at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December.

It will be DeChambeau's first non-Major start on the DP World Tour since 2022 but it could lead to a few more next season - one may include the Dubai Desert Classic where he's a past champion.

It could be a huge year for the tour with big-name LIV golfers looking for somewhere to play - Rahm will presumably be a full-time member given he's leaving LIV but will have to serve a PGA Tour suspension until August, but also having DeChambeau in select events would be another huge boost.

The big question is whether DeChambeau is looking for DP World Tour events to add to his schedule alongside the proposed 10 events on LIV 2.0 or instead of them.

It could well just be a way for DeChambeau to fit in more global tournaments to make up for the drop in LIV's schedule from 14 down to 10 - but there has to be a worry it means more.

As with Rahm gone DeChambeau is by far the biggest star left on the LIV roster, with a global footprint, marketing value and online presence that far outweighs anyone else.

LIV officials insist the new league is based on the team principal and goes beyond just one player, but it really is hard to see such a big financial deal not being reliant on a golfing superstar like DeChambeau being involved.