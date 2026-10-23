Ian Poulter Confirms LIV Golf Exit

Ian Poulter handed LIV Golf another huge blow as he revealed he won't be signing up for the proposed 2.0 version and will be leaving the tour.

The Majesticks co-captain is the second big name and second team leader in a week to leave LIV Golf following Louis Oosthuizen's exit.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Poulter said it was a "tough decision" he had taken but made the move in order to "spend more time at home with my family, reduce international travel, focus on senior golf" next year.

The news comes just a couple of days before the 25 October deadline LIV boss Scott O'Neil has in order to get enough players signed up to secure a $300m investment deal with BC Partners.

And after losing Jon Rahm early on, then Oosthuisen, the news of Poulter's exit is another big blow for LIV's prospects as the Englishman was not only a big draw for crowds at events but also a big marketing and online personality.

LIV will not be commenting on individual names ahead of the deadline, but so far both the quality and quantity of players signing up for 2.0 leaves a lot to be desired.

Poulter says he will be "forever proud" of the things he achieved while with LIV Golf, which he insists was the best move for him at the time.

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"Clearly, LIV Golf has divided opinion, but to be part of the founding group that took world class golf around the globe, showcased our great game to a new audience, built a team brand in Majesticks GC, helped innovate tournament formats and establish a leading community impact program in Little Sticks, is something I will be forever proud of," he wrote.

What next for Ian Poulter?

Poulter was one of the LIV Golf originals who made seismic waves in the golfing world when joining the Saudi PIF-backed team tour in 2022.

He co-captained Majesticks GC along with fellow European legends Lee Westwood and Henrik Stension - and as one of the more active teams in LIV they funded their Little Sticks initiative to get more kids into golf.

After a long battle, the 50-year-old paid his DP World Tour fines, reported to be over $1m, this year and could be set to rejoin the tour in November after resigning in 2023.

Poulter made his first DP World start in over three years at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship a few weeks ago and would now be eligible for more, even if just on sponsors exemptions if his focus is more on the seniors circuit.

Since it's the PGA Tour Champions though he will be suspended until next August with the one-year ban due to him playing his last LIV Golf event this year still in place - but he could fill out his schedule with a mix of the Legends Tour in Europe and DP World Tour events.

Poulter also hopes to spend plenty of time helping sons Luke and Josh with their fledgling golfing careers.

"Having spent so many years travelling the world chasing my own golfing dreams, the opportunity to now spend more time supporting my boys as they chase theirs is something that means a great deal to me," Poulter added.

Ian Poulter's full statement on leaving LIV Golf

Hi All – I wanted everyone to hear it direct from me that I have decided to not move forward with being part of LIV 2.0.

Needless to say, it was a tough decision and one I thought about and discussed at length with my family and team.

Ultimately, the opportunity to spend more time at home with my family, reduce international travel, focus on senior golf and have the opportunity to pursue other interests was something that I felt was right for me at this stage of my life and career.

Clearly, LIV Golf has divided opinion, but to be part of the founding group that took world class golf around the globe, showcased our great game to a new audience, built a team brand in Majesticks GC, helped innovate tournament formats and establish a leading community impact program in Little Sticks, is something I will be forever proud of. And that's just scratching the surface of what we achieved together.

Change is never easy and it's fair to say professional golf has experienced plenty of it over the last few years. But I've always believed that change can create opportunity and ultimately lead to positive outcomes. There will undoubtedly be more changes ahead, but I am confident the game will continue to grow, evolve, and deliver the very best for golf fans around the world.

I'm immensely grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey with LIV Golf, from my teammates and colleagues, league staff, partners and of course the fans who supported us along the way – thank you! We've shared some incredible experiences, created great memories, and built friendships that will last well beyond the golf course. Whatever happens next, I wish you nothing but the very best for the future.

As for what's next for me, I'm genuinely excited about this next chapter. I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family, continuing to develop The Postman YouTube channel, sharing more of my life, golf, experiences and competing in some senior events. Something I am also particularly looking forward to is being able to spend more time helping Luke as he pursues his career in professional golf, and Joshua as he looks to develop as a golfer in his teenage years. Having spent so many years travelling the world chasing my own golfing dreams, the opportunity to now spend more time supporting my boys as they chase theirs is something that means a great deal to me.

After all these years, golf has given me so much, and I'm excited about what lies ahead, both on and off the course. Thanks again to everyone who has been part of the journey so far! We certainly aren't done yet!

Best, Poults