While PGA Tour players battle to secure their futures at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, one of the circuit's biggest names has been competing on the other side of the world.
JJ Spaun has no such concerns over his PGA Tour card, and instead opted to play in the Japan Golf Tour's Dunlop Phoenix Tournament.
It proved an inspired choice for the 2025 US Open champion, too, as he stormed to an eight-shot victory at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki.
The American carded rounds of 66, 70, 62 and 66 to finish on 16-under, with Japanese players Yusaku Hosono and Ryo Katsumata his closest challengers.
It was Spaun's first victory on the Japan Golf Tour and continued his excellent form, with the event marking his first start since his win at the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship in September.
Not only that, but it’s his third title in a brilliant season, after he claimed his second Valero Texas Open title on the PGA Tour in April.
Spaun was far from the only big name teeing it up in Japan. Ryo Ishikawa, who has 20 wins on the Japan Golf Tour, placed T4, while Japan’s biggest star, 2014 champion Hideki Matsuyama, finished in a tie for 14th.
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One shot ahead of Matsuyama was former LIV Golf player Michael La Sasso, who finished on three-under.
The American is set to make several DP World Tour appearances in 2027 after receiving tournament invitations despite missing out on a full card at Q-School.
PGA Tour winner Aldrich Potgieter also played, finishing T35 on two-over, while DP World Tour player Maximilian Steinlechner placed T41 on three-over.
Spaun joins an illustrious list of former Dunlop Phoenix Tournament champions, including Matsutama, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn, Tom Watson, Ernie Els and Seve Ballesteros.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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