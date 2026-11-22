While PGA Tour players battle to secure their futures at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, one of the circuit's biggest names has been competing on the other side of the world.

JJ Spaun has no such concerns over his PGA Tour card, and instead opted to play in the Japan Golf Tour's Dunlop Phoenix Tournament.

It proved an inspired choice for the 2025 US Open champion, too, as he stormed to an eight-shot victory at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki.

The American carded rounds of 66, 70, 62 and 66 to finish on 16-under, with Japanese players Yusaku Hosono and Ryo Katsumata his closest challengers.

It was Spaun's first victory on the Japan Golf Tour and continued his excellent form, with the event marking his first start since his win at the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship in September.

JJ Spaun also won the BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only that, but it’s his third title in a brilliant season, after he claimed his second Valero Texas Open title on the PGA Tour in April.

Spaun was far from the only big name teeing it up in Japan. Ryo Ishikawa, who has 20 wins on the Japan Golf Tour, placed T4, while Japan’s biggest star, 2014 champion Hideki Matsuyama, finished in a tie for 14th.

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One shot ahead of Matsuyama was former LIV Golf player Michael La Sasso, who finished on three-under.

Hideki Matsuyama placed T14 at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American is set to make several DP World Tour appearances in 2027 after receiving tournament invitations despite missing out on a full card at Q-School.

PGA Tour winner Aldrich Potgieter also played, finishing T35 on two-over, while DP World Tour player Maximilian Steinlechner placed T41 on three-over.

Spaun joins an illustrious list of former Dunlop Phoenix Tournament champions, including Matsutama, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn, Tom Watson, Ernie Els and Seve Ballesteros.