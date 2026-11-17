There are exciting times ahead on the DP World Tour after 19 former LIV golfers were given routes into the European circuit's ecosystem ahead of the 2027 campaign.

The most high-profile name among them belongs to Bryson DeChambeau, who had previously indicated he was set on committing to the latest edition of LIV Golf before the team-based league was forced into liquidation.

However, with very few options left on the table due to the PGA Tour failing to offer any kind of fresh olive branch, DeChambeau submitted the necessary paperwork to become a DP World Tour member just hours before Sunday's deadline.

The two-time Major winner will take up Category 1 status on the DP World Tour, earned due to winning the US Open in both 2022 and 2024.

Other ex-LIV pros in the same category - which allows for unrestricted access to any DP World Tour event next term - include Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Nine more players who have previously plied their trade with the LIV Golf League have signed agreements to receive invites to "a specific number of tournaments" next season, but not before the Bahrain Championship in late January.

Those invites will also not include Rolex Series events, with designated events for each player where their presence will "add value to those tournaments," per the DP World Tour.

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The European circuit went on to say the structure of the invites has been carefully considered in order to "ensure and preserve playing opportunities for existing members."

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson are the three Major champions to have signed that deal while Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Michael La Sasso, Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz and Thomas Pieters are among the other pros hoping to make the most of their opportunities.

In a statement, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings said: “There has been significant change in the landscape of men’s professional golf over the past 12 months.

"As golf’s global tour, we have taken a pragmatic approach to this unique and unprecedented situation as we go into next year, always with the best interests of our entire membership at the forefront of our minds.

“We realise there are different viewpoints but this approach, discussed and agreed with our Tournament Committee and allied to this responsibly managed programme of invites, will add value which, in turn, will benefit the tour as a whole.

“We therefore look forward to beginning our 2027 season at the BMW Australian PGA Championship next week, a season where our fans will enjoy enhanced and competitive fields at our historic tournaments around the world.”

A table showing ex-LIV golfers' DP World Tour membership for 2027 (Image credit: Future)

While 19 players are moving home tours, at least 31 players who appeared in a LIV Golf event last term are expected to tee it up on the European circuit next year.

Jon Rahm confirmed he was leaving LIV Golf last month and has since wrapped up his status beyond doubt by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship. The same is true for Tyrrell Hatton after triumphing at the DP World Tour Championship.

Thomas Detry, David Puig, Branden Grace and Elvis Smylie are among LIV's other more successful names make their DP World Tour return once the new campaign starts down in Australia next week.

Jose Luis Ballester, Byeong Hun An and John Catlin are among the former LIV names to have earned their way back via Q-School recently.

EX-LIV GOLFERS ON DP WORLD TOUR IN 2027