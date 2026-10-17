Which LIV Golfers Are No Longer Wearing Team Apparel?
A number of LIV Golfers have been seen without their team's clothing over the last few weeks, with notable names appearing at tournaments in different apparel
Throughout the last fortnight, rumors have been swirling about which players will be leaving LIV Golf and which players will be staying on for LIV Golf 2.0.
Richard Bland and Cameron Tringale are among a handful of names confirming that they will be staying, while Jon Rahm and Thomas Pieters are among multiple players heading away from the circuit.
Time will tell regarding who will stick with LIV Golf, but a number of players have been spotted without their team apparel during recent events on the DP World Tour, indicating that decisions could be made sooner rather than later.
Peter Uihlein was the first LIV Golfer to be spotted without his team's logos, as the Range Goats GC player was wearing a Titleist cap during an Asian Tour event.
Shortly after, David Puig rocked up to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his Fireballs GC clothing, and the Spaniard confirmed the week after at the Open de Espana that he won't be joining LIV Golf 2.0.
At this week's DP World India Championship, both Laurie Canter and Tom McKibbin weren't wearing their respective LIV Golf team logos.
Canter, who joined Majesticks GC at the beginning of the year, had a Cypress Point golf bag, as well as a Wentworth cap on during the week at Delhi Golf Club.
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McKibbin, meanwhile, didn't have Legion XIII attire on for the first time since joining the team in January 2025. The DP World Tour winner was instead wearing clothing with numerous golf course logos on, including a Friar's Head cap.
Just because players aren't wearing LIV logos doesn't mean they have left the circuit, as well as vice versa.
Adrian Meronk, who secured victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to keep his DP World Tour playing rights until 2028, has remained in Cleeks GC clothing, despite reports claiming he will be leaving LIV Golf.
Joining in 2024, the Polish player has one win on LIV under his belt and, speaking in India, he stated: "I haven't made an official decision yet.
"I'm still going to wait 2-3 weeks, I think, and then see what happens. But most likely, I'll stay on DP and compete back on DP."
Thomas Detry, who joined the 4 Aces GC in January 2026, is still wearing his LIV Golf side's apparel, while Anirban Lahiri, who plays for Crushers GC, has also remained in his team's clothing.
Currently, players have a reported October 25th deadline to commit to LIV 2.0, which was extended from the 13th recently.
By then, we will know who will be competing on the circuit and who will be plying their trade elsewhere.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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