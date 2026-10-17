Which LIV Golfers Are No Longer Wearing Team Apparel?

Throughout the last fortnight, rumors have been swirling about which players will be leaving LIV Golf and which players will be staying on for LIV Golf 2.0.

Richard Bland and Cameron Tringale are among a handful of names confirming that they will be staying, while Jon Rahm and Thomas Pieters are among multiple players heading away from the circuit.

Time will tell regarding who will stick with LIV Golf, but a number of players have been spotted without their team apparel during recent events on the DP World Tour, indicating that decisions could be made sooner rather than later.

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Rahm's is reportedly set to give up all the remaining money on his massive contract in order to make a clean break from the League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Uihlein was the first LIV Golfer to be spotted without his team's logos, as the Range Goats GC player was wearing a Titleist cap during an Asian Tour event.

Shortly after, David Puig rocked up to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his Fireballs GC clothing, and the Spaniard confirmed the week after at the Open de Espana that he won't be joining LIV Golf 2.0.

At this week's DP World India Championship, both Laurie Canter and Tom McKibbin weren't wearing their respective LIV Golf team logos.

Canter, who joined Majesticks GC at the beginning of the year, had a Cypress Point golf bag, as well as a Wentworth cap on during the week at Delhi Golf Club.

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McKibbin, meanwhile, didn't have Legion XIII attire on for the first time since joining the team in January 2025. The DP World Tour winner was instead wearing clothing with numerous golf course logos on, including a Friar's Head cap.

McKibbin during the first round of the DP World India Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just because players aren't wearing LIV logos doesn't mean they have left the circuit, as well as vice versa.

Adrian Meronk, who secured victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to keep his DP World Tour playing rights until 2028, has remained in Cleeks GC clothing, despite reports claiming he will be leaving LIV Golf.

Joining in 2024, the Polish player has one win on LIV under his belt and, speaking in India, he stated: "I haven't made an official decision yet.

"I'm still going to wait 2-3 weeks, I think, and then see what happens. But most likely, I'll stay on DP and compete back on DP."

Meronk continues to wear Cleeks GC apparel despite a possible move away from the circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Detry, who joined the 4 Aces GC in January 2026, is still wearing his LIV Golf side's apparel, while Anirban Lahiri, who plays for Crushers GC, has also remained in his team's clothing.

Currently, players have a reported October 25th deadline to commit to LIV 2.0, which was extended from the 13th recently.

By then, we will know who will be competing on the circuit and who will be plying their trade elsewhere.